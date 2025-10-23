“Hate My Own Party”: MTG Rips Republicans for Causing So Many Issues

“These people are so fake,” Greene told Carlson. “The only reason that they kiss up to Donald Trump, our president, the only reason they kiss up to him, is because they’re terrified of a Truth Social post, because they’re terrified of their own constituents that fully support MAGA, that fully support America First, and fully support everything that Donald Trump has laid out now for years and years.

“Americans got to the point where electing Donald Trump was a referendum on the Republican Party,” she said. “And I very much feel that because many times I hate my own party, and I blame Republicans for many of the problems that we have today.”

This is par for the course lately for Greene, as she becomes perhaps the most outspoken individual Republican in Congress—no Truth Social post can muzzle her. She has come out against her party’s obstruction of the Epstein files, her party’s decision to shut down the government instead of improving health insurance, and the funding and enabling by both parties of Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.