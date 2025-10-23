“Hate My Own Party”: MTG Rips Republicans for Causing So Many Issues
Marjorie Taylor Greene accused her own party of not being sufficiently loyal to Donald Trump.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is still going rogue.
The infamous MAGA hard-liner was on Tucker Carlson’s show on Wednesday night explaining why she “hates” her own party.
“These people are so fake,” Greene told Carlson. “The only reason that they kiss up to Donald Trump, our president, the only reason they kiss up to him, is because they’re terrified of a Truth Social post, because they’re terrified of their own constituents that fully support MAGA, that fully support America First, and fully support everything that Donald Trump has laid out now for years and years.
“Americans got to the point where electing Donald Trump was a referendum on the Republican Party,” she said. “And I very much feel that because many times I hate my own party, and I blame Republicans for many of the problems that we have today.”
This is par for the course lately for Greene, as she becomes perhaps the most outspoken individual Republican in Congress—no Truth Social post can muzzle her. She has come out against her party’s obstruction of the Epstein files, her party’s decision to shut down the government instead of improving health insurance, and the funding and enabling by both parties of Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.
“You don’t HATE your government enough,” she said earlier this month in response to the shutdown. And she’s still going.
“I blame them for being so America last to the point where they are literally slaves to all the big industries in Washington, the military industrial complex, Big Pharma, health insurance industries, you name it,” Greene said later in the Carlson interview. “They are literally slaves to them, and they love foreign war so much.”