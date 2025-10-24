Trump’s DOD Gives Massive Contract to Company With Ties to His Son
Donald Trump Jr. joined the company as an adviser in November 2024, right around when his father was elected president.
It looks like President Donald Trump’s family is once again using the White House as a personal piggy bank.
A Florida-based drone manufacturer linked to Don Trump Jr. just received its largest ever contract to supply parts to the Pentagon, the Financial Times reported Friday.
Unusual Machines, a company that builds and sells drones, said that the U.S. Army had contracted it to make 3,500 drone motors, among other parts, and the Pentagon indicated that it would order an additional 20,000 components in 2026. CEO Allen Evans said that he believed it was the largest order the company had ever received from the U.S. government, but he did not disclose the value of the contract. The Defense Department appears to have stopped posting daily contract notices since the government shutdown began on October 1.
Trump Jr. joined the company’s advisory board in November 2024, shortly after his father became commander in chief of the U.S. military. Trump Jr. previously disclosed that he owned a roughly $4 million stake in the company, although it’s unclear whether he has retained his shares. Earlier this month, Evans told Bloomberg that the president’s son had continued to participate in fundraising rounds.
There are obvious conflicts of interest that surround the president’s son being positioned to profit off the defense industry—and the Trump administration has already done plenty to pave the way for buying more American-made drones. In June, Trump signed an executive order to “unleash American drone dominance,” and in July, the Pentagon removed restrictions in order to accelerate drone procurement.
Trump Jr.’s involvement immediately boosted Unusual Machines’ beleaguered stock, and Evans said that the first son’s public endorsement made it easier to get meetings with potential partners, allowing the company to raise more than $80 million from investors this year.
But Evans insisted that Trump Jr. wasn’t involved in the massive deal, and a spokesperson for Trump Jr. said that “Don has never communicated with anyone in the administration on behalf of Unusual Machines or about the contract in question.”
The president’s family has pocketed more than $1.8 billion in cash and gifts since Trump’s return to the White House, according to the Center for American Progress. That figure includes more than $1.2 billion from their cryptocurrency side hustle. On Thursday, Trump pardoned the founder of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, who helped launch his family’s cryptocurrency platform, World Liberty Financial, with a massive $2 billion favor for its stablecoin.