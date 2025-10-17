The Trump Family’s Ever-Expanding Portfolio of Corruption

The Financial Times reported Thursday that the Trump family has reduced its equity stake in WLF from an initial 75 percent to 38 percent. How much did its sale of 37 percent of World Liberty Financial generate for Trump and his family? All of this would be profit because it doesn’t appear Trump invested a dime to acquire his shares. What was the sale price? We don’t know. Trump reported $57.3 million in income from WLF last year, but it will be months before we learn his (much greater) income from WLF in 2025. Also: Who bought that 37 percent from the Trump family, and did the buyer pay market price? Isn’t that the sort of thing we should know? And yet we don’t.

This past week, Trump has basked in unaccustomed praise for helping to end a war he could have ended nine months ago (and President Joe Biden before that) if they’d withheld offensive weapons shipments to Israel, as required by Section 6201 of the Foreign Assistance Act. The peace conference in Sharm El-Sheikh was a family affair; in addition to Trump, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, was present. Kushner famously negotiated the Abraham Accords during Trump’s first administration. After that, Kushner lined up Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE to invest $2.54 billion in his private equity fund. All three countries were represented at Sharm El-Sheikh. Qatar previously helped bail out Kushner and his father Charles on 666 Fifth Avenue, an office building for which the family overpaid back in 2007.

Last year Kushner expressed interest in developing Gaza’s waterfront property, and said creating an independent Palestinian state was “a super bad idea.” More recently, Kushner and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff (whose son Zach is chief executive of World Liberty Financial) have discussed with developers turning Gaza into a “Riviera of the Middle East.” You can’t make this stuff up.