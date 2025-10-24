Trump’s Pardon of His Crypto Pal Is a New Height of Corruption

It certainly pisses me off. “Trump Pardons Convicted Binance Founder” reads the Wall Street Journal headline. A better headline would be: “Trump Pardons Own Goddamned Business Associate.”

Changpeng Zhao bought himself a presidential pardon by doing everything he could to boost the fortunes of World Liberty Financial, the crypto firm in which the Trump family owns a 38 percent stake, having previously owned stakes of 75 percent, 60 percent, and 40 percent. We know that the Trump family cashed out much of its initial stake, but we don’t know who bought it or whether the buyer paid a plausible market price for the shares. Given that most of Trump’s corruption hides in plain sight, anything undisclosed makes me assume the worst.

We don’t know exactly how much the Trump family has earned from World Liberty Financial, but, as I explained last week (“The Trump Family’s Ever-Expanding Portfolio of Corruption”), World Liberty is the main reason Trump’s net worth has risen from $2.6 billion in March 2024 to $7.1 billion today. Just one crypto token, WLFI, earned the Trump family $5 billion when it was launched last month. No previous financial venture of Trump’s has ever come close to generating the return on presidential politics. Did I mention Trump doesn’t appear to have invested so much as a dime in World Liberty Financial?