GOP Senator, 92, Gives Nonsensical Answer to Journo’s Simple Question
Chuck Grassley offered a rambling response that had nothing to do with what he was asked.
Republican Senator Chuck Grassley—92 years old, head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and third in line for presidential succession—was not able to answer a basic, clearly stated question from a reporter on Wednesday, offering a response that had little to do with the topic at hand.
“Do you agree with your colleagues that Judge Boasberg should be impeached, and if so, what do you think that process would look like?” a reporter asked Grassley, referring to a federal judge who has drawn the ire of the Trump administration for his resistance to Trump’s deportation campaign, becoming a target of Attorney General Pam Bondi in the process.
Grassley paused for a beat to process the question. “Uh, I’m sorry. I’ve got hearing problems, so speak louder.”
The reporter repeated the question exactly.
“Well, first of all, we wanna make sure that we have all the documents, all the information that we can possibly get, so we know that these people who come before us, they know what to say or not to say,” Grassley replied, completely disregarding the question of Boasberg’s impeachment. “We gotta make sure that we have all the documents, all the information that we can possibly get, so we know when these people that come before us … they know what to say or not to say. And we gotta make sure that we got the documents so that when they lie to us, we can challenge ’em.”
Grassley’s rambling was so off-base that fellow GOP Senator Lindsey Graham had to jump in for cleanup.
“Can I say somethin’ about that? Uh, impeachment starts in the House,” Graham said.
It’s abundantly clear at this point that the U.S. has a gerontocracy issue. It’s not shocking that Grassley can’t hear well, that Senator Mitch McConnell has trouble with standing upright and zoning out, that D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton is showing signs of dementia, or that former President Joe Biden had visible cognitive issues on that debate stage in 2024—all of those people are over 80 years old. The issue is that elderly politicians are wielding immense amounts of power, and would rather die in office than cede their positions to someone even 20 years their junior.