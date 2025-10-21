Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter Arrested for Plans to Kill Democratic Leader
This isn’t the first instance of an insurrectionist pardoned by Trump being arrested again—and it likely won’t be the last.
A Trump-pardoned January 6 insurrectionist was arrested last week for threatening to kill House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in a chilling example of the right-wing political violence the GOP has been downplaying.
CBS reports that Christopher Moynihan—sentenced in 2022 to 21 months in prison for his role in the Capitol riot and fully pardoned by Trump—was arrested on Sunday after he sent texts about plans to “eliminate” Jeffries at an Economic Club event in New York City on Monday.
“Hakeem Jeffries makes a speech in a few days in NYC I cannot allow this terrorist to live,” he allegedly wrote. “Even if I am hated, he must be eliminated, I will kill him for the future.”
Moynihan has been charged with a felony for making a terroristic threat, and will make his first court appearance on Thursday.
“Following a thorough investigation, Moynihan was arrested and arraigned before the Town of Clinton Court,” a New York State Police statement read. “He was remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, a $30,000 bond, or an $80,000 partially secured bond.”
Moynihan is not the first January 6 insurrectionist to spoil their pardon with more run-ins with the law. Rioter Zachary Alam was arrested just weeks after his pardon for allegedly breaking and entering a Richmond, Virginia, home. And rioter Matthew Huttle was shot dead at a traffic stop by police after allegedly “raising a firearm at police.”
Not only are many of the insurrectionists going right back to committing alarming crimes, they’re continuing to directly contribute to right-wing violence.