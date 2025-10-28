MAGA Attorney General Sues Tylenol Over Trump’s Wild Autism Claims

Last month, Kennedy and Donald Trump told Americans that the number one drug prescribed to pregnant patients for pain relief and fever reduction was actually not safe to take, despite an overwhelming lack of evidence to support their claim.

But their comments have now morphed into a serious legal challenge that could have huge ramifications for one of America’s biggest drugmakers. Citing Kennedy’s comments, Paxton argued that Johnson & Johnson failed to adequately warn consumers that Tylenol use during pregnancy posed a “significantly increased risk of autism” and ADHD.

“Big Pharma betrayed America by profiting off of pain and pushing pills regardless of the risks. These corporations lied for decades, knowingly endangering millions to line their pockets,” Paxton said in a statement. “Additionally, seeing that the day of reckoning was coming, Johnson & Johnson attempted to escape responsibility by illegally offloading their liability onto a different company. By holding Big Pharma accountable for poisoning our people, we will help Make America Healthy Again.”