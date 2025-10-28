MAGA Attorney General Sues Tylenol Over Trump’s Wild Autism Claims
Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claim that a person taking Tylenol while pregnant can cause their child to develop autism.
The Trump administration’s war on Tylenol is having real legal ramifications in Texas.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the acetaminophen brand’s parent company Tuesday, regurgitating Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s talking points about the drug’s alleged ties to autism rates.
Last month, Kennedy and Donald Trump told Americans that the number one drug prescribed to pregnant patients for pain relief and fever reduction was actually not safe to take, despite an overwhelming lack of evidence to support their claim.
But their comments have now morphed into a serious legal challenge that could have huge ramifications for one of America’s biggest drugmakers. Citing Kennedy’s comments, Paxton argued that Johnson & Johnson failed to adequately warn consumers that Tylenol use during pregnancy posed a “significantly increased risk of autism” and ADHD.
“Big Pharma betrayed America by profiting off of pain and pushing pills regardless of the risks. These corporations lied for decades, knowingly endangering millions to line their pockets,” Paxton said in a statement. “Additionally, seeing that the day of reckoning was coming, Johnson & Johnson attempted to escape responsibility by illegally offloading their liability onto a different company. By holding Big Pharma accountable for poisoning our people, we will help Make America Healthy Again.”
More than any other over-the-counter drug, doctors have recommended Tylenol for pregnant people due to its wide availability and its well-researched safety. It has been on the market since 1955, and is considered to be the single safest fever reducer and painkiller for pregnant women. Because of this, it’s also one of the few pain medications that expecting parents are allowed to consume, and they do consume it: Studies have found that two-thirds of pregnant women in the U.S. consume Tylenol during their pregnancies.
The flip side of not taking Tylenol to, say, reduce a fever, is that it puts a developing fetus at risk for serious defects such as spina bifida and anencephaly.
The drug—which is really just acetaminophen—is so safe that governments around the world launched public education campaigns for their own residents in the wake of Kennedy’s announcement, urging pregnant people not to stop consuming the drug over the Trump administration’s unfounded fears.
“The conditions people use acetaminophen to treat during pregnancy are far more dangerous than any theoretical risks and can create severe morbidity and mortality for the pregnant person and the fetus,” Dr. Steven J. Fleischman, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said in a statement in September following the announcement.
Combating autism is the cornerstone of Kennedy’s public health policy. Kennedy is a part of a growing movement of anti-vax parents who refuse to provide their children with the same public health advantages that they received in their youth, mostly in fear of thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories that, at one point, linked autism to the jab.
The researcher who sparked that myth with a fraudulent paper lost his medical license and eventually rescinded his opinion. Since then, dozens of studies have proven there’s no correlation between autism and vaccines, including one study that surveyed more than 660,000 children over the course of 11 years.
But confusion persists regarding the basic figures. A study published by the Autism Society of Texas found that one in 31 people are estimated to have autism—a disturbingly sharp uptick from figures released in 2006 that found about one in every 110 children were diagnosed with autism by age eight.
But behind those numbers is a different story, since the definition of autism was broadened in that same time span. Increased research, social destigmatization, and improved mental health screening have also contributed to the inflated numbers.