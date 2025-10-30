GOPer Joins Dems in Fury Over Trump Refusal to Share Boat Strike Info
Representative Mike Turner joined Democrats in calling out Donald Trump’s concerning lack of transparency.
The Trump administration is keeping Congress in the dark on its Caribbean boat bombings—and it’s angering people on both sides of the aisle.
The U.S. has committed 14 known strikes on small boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean over the last two months, killing at least 61 people.
But not all lawmakers are being treated equally when it comes to accessing information regarding the attacks. On Wednesday, it became abundantly clear that Democrats had been shut out of a Senate briefing on the extrajudicial killings, sending lawmakers on both sides of the aisle into a frenzy.
In an interview with CNN’s Eric Burnett Wednesday, Republican Representative Mike Turner emphasized that Congress had not “received the information that it needs to.”
“I do think that there are serious concerns as to both the legal construct as to what the administration is doing, and there needs to be more information that’s provided to Congress,” Turner said. “And I think both the logistics and the intelligence information needs to be shared more, more broadly.”
Turner, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, revealed that no one in Congress had received a “full presentation” of the scope of and plan for future boat strikes.
Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, issued a venomous statement Wednesday arguing that the partisan information gap was “indefensible” and a “slap in the face” to Congress’s war powers responsibilities.
“Shutting Democrats out of a briefing on U.S. military strikes and withholding the legal justification for those strikes from half the Senate is indefensible and dangerous,” Warner posted on X. “Decisions about the use of American military force are not campaign strategy sessions, and they are not the private property of one political party. For any administration to treat them that way erodes our national security and flies in the face of Congress’ constitutional obligation to oversee matters of war and peace.”
Warner then underscored previous commitments by State Secretary Marco Rubio, who Warner said had “personally promised” a face-to-face meeting on Capitol Hill regarding the details and alleged justification for the attack.
The White House has insisted the violence is justified, broadly accusing the boats of trafficking narcotics to the U.S. from Venezuela and Colombia, though U.S. lawmakers have been more than skeptical—particularly since several of the boats were thousands of miles away in international waters, and since the attacks were conducted without prior investigations or interdiction.
Trump has blamed the attacks on Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, who has remained atop the country’s government despite Trump’s forceful attempts in 2019 to install then-opposition leader Juan Guaido.
On Friday, the Pentagon announced it would deploy the world’s largest warship—the USS Gerald R. Ford—to Latin America in an effort to ramp up the military firepower available for fighting the small watercraft.
But the escalation has only further strained America’s relationship with its Latin American neighbors. In an address to his country late last week, Maduro accused the U.S. of seeking “a new eternal war.”
“They promised they would never again get involved in a war, and they are fabricating a war,” he said.