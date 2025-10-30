GOPer Joins Dems in Fury Over Trump Refusal to Share Boat Strike Info

But not all lawmakers are being treated equally when it comes to accessing information regarding the attacks. On Wednesday, it became abundantly clear that Democrats had been shut out of a Senate briefing on the extrajudicial killings, sending lawmakers on both sides of the aisle into a frenzy.

In an interview with CNN’s Eric Burnett Wednesday, Republican Representative Mike Turner emphasized that Congress had not “received the information that it needs to.”

“I do think that there are serious concerns as to both the legal construct as to what the administration is doing, and there needs to be more information that’s provided to Congress,” Turner said. “And I think both the logistics and the intelligence information needs to be shared more, more broadly.”