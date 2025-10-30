Trump’s Reason to Resume Nuclear Testing Will Make Your Head Spin
If Xi Jinping jumped off a bridge, would Donald Trump do the same?
The United States will resume nuclear testing because everybody else is doing it, according to Donald Trump.
The president announced in a social media post Wednesday night that America would begin nuclear testing for the first time in 30 years in an effort to be on an “equal basis” with Russia and China. Neither of those countries appear to have conducted any nuclear weapons tests since the world’s nuclear-capable nations adopted the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in 1996.
“The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, though that appeared to be a lie. Russia has the largest nuclear arsenal of any nation, with 172 more warheads than the U.S., according to data from the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, or ICAN.
“This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice!” he wrote, though it was not clear how updating the arsenal had created more weapons.
“Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis,” Trump continued. “That process will begin immediately.”
The revised policy was shared mere minutes before Trump was scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but the extended rationale came hours after.
“They seem to all be nuclear testing,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Thursday. “We have more nuclear weapons than anybody. We don’t do testing. We’ve halted it many years ago, but with others doing testing I think it’s appropriate that we do also.”
Trump did not clarify where or when the testing would take place.
Nuclear weapons experts argue that Trump’s gambit won’t play out well for America. Beth Sanner, former deputy director of national intelligence, told CNN Wednesday night that it was a “bad idea” that would only serve to give U.S. adversaries a chance to further test their capabilities.
“Adversaries benefit more than we do,” Sanner told the network.
The dominoes have already started to topple: The Kremlin emphasized the terms of the nuclear armistice Thursday, warning that “if any country resumes nuclear testing Russia would follow suit,” reported the Associated Press.