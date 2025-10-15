Trump Admits You Don’t Want to Know Stephen Miller’s “Truest Feelings”

Trump: I want to thank Stephen Miller I would love to have him come up and explain his true feelings. Maybe not his truest feelings. That might be going a little too far pic.twitter.com/W6iTsKLZcO — Acyn (@Acyn) October 15, 2025

Miller, the chief architect of Trump’s cruel immigration agenda, is known for his cruel policies, like family separation—as well as rhetoric so rabid that it’s been reasonably compared to that of Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

The White House aide has called the Democratic Party a “domestic extremist organization,” immigration a “mass invasion of our country,” and judges who rule against Trump “communist” and “Marxist.” He has suggested suspending habeas corpus for immigrants and claimed the president has “plenary authority” to send the National Guard to American cities.

Miller’s white nationalist sympathies, if not evident in his public statements and apparent espousal of the “great replacement” theory, were revealed in leaked emails he sent to the staff at the far-right site Breitbart back in 2015–16, in which he shared content from white supremacist websites and elevated a book that’s popular among white nationalists for its xenophobic portrayal of a refugee invasion.