Trump Admits You Don’t Want to Know Stephen Miller’s “Truest Feelings”
Even Donald Trump knows his adviser is extreme.
President Donald Trump seemed to acknowledge the ghoulishness of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller in a joke during a Wednesday press conference about crime.
“I want to thank Stephen Miller, who is right back in the audience right there,” Trump said. “I’d love to have him—I love watching him on television. I’d love to have him come up and explain his true feelings. Maybe not his truest feelings. That might be going a little too far.”
Miller, the chief architect of Trump’s cruel immigration agenda, is known for his cruel policies, like family separation—as well as rhetoric so rabid that it’s been reasonably compared to that of Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.
The White House aide has called the Democratic Party a “domestic extremist organization,” immigration a “mass invasion of our country,” and judges who rule against Trump “communist” and “Marxist.” He has suggested suspending habeas corpus for immigrants and claimed the president has “plenary authority” to send the National Guard to American cities.
Miller’s white nationalist sympathies, if not evident in his public statements and apparent espousal of the “great replacement” theory, were revealed in leaked emails he sent to the staff at the far-right site Breitbart back in 2015–16, in which he shared content from white supremacist websites and elevated a book that’s popular among white nationalists for its xenophobic portrayal of a refugee invasion.
So, while a joke, Trump’s remark Wednesday hinged on the fact that he knows Miller to be an extremist through and through.