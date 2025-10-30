Trump Is Bringing Back Nuclear Weapons Testing. What Could Go Wrong?

The president also claimed that the United States “has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country,” thanks to his efforts during his first term, followed by Russia and then China as a “distant third.” However, in 2025, the Federation of American Scientists found that Russia possessed more nuclear warheads than any other country.

Trump’s tremendous step backwards away from nuclear disarmament comes amid strained relations with both Russia and China, as well as a North Korean missile test on Tuesday.

After a falling out with Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin has resumed saber-rattling amid stalled peace negotiations with Ukraine. Russia tested the world’s first nuclear-powered missile on Saturday, and on Tuesday, it tested an underwater superweapon designed to trigger tsunamis. Trump warned Russia Monday that the U.S. was “not playing games” and had a nuclear submarine stationed offshore.