Trump Is Bringing Back Nuclear Weapons Testing. What Could Go Wrong?
The last time the U.S. tested a nuclear weapon was in 1992.
Amid the crumbling relations with Russia and China, President Donald Trump is pushing for the United States to resume nuclear weapons testing.
As the president returned to the United States from his trip to Asia, he took to Truth Social to make an explosive announcement. “Because of other countries testing programs [sic], I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis,” Trump wrote Wednesday night. “That process will begin immediately.”
The president also claimed that the United States “has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country,” thanks to his efforts during his first term, followed by Russia and then China as a “distant third.” However, in 2025, the Federation of American Scientists found that Russia possessed more nuclear warheads than any other country.
Trump’s tremendous step backwards away from nuclear disarmament comes amid strained relations with both Russia and China, as well as a North Korean missile test on Tuesday.
After a falling out with Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin has resumed saber-rattling amid stalled peace negotiations with Ukraine. Russia tested the world’s first nuclear-powered missile on Saturday, and on Tuesday, it tested an underwater superweapon designed to trigger tsunamis. Trump warned Russia Monday that the U.S. was “not playing games” and had a nuclear submarine stationed offshore.
China has honored the moratorium on nuclear testing established in the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, which Russia and the U.S. both signed. (The U.S. never ratified the treaty, and Russia later rescinded its ratification.) Still, China is reportedly rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal. Tense trade negotiations sparked by Trump’s sweeping tariffs have strained relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but Trump claimed Thursday the two leaders had had a productive meeting.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whom Trump tried and failed to connect with during his tour in Asia, also tested strategic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons this week. North Korea is the only country in the world to conduct live nuclear weapons tests since the 1990s.
Nuclear weapons testing made an appearance in Project 2025, the authoritarian playbook for the second Trump administration. The plan called for the U.S. to “reject ratification of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty and indicate a willingness to conduct nuclear tests in response to adversary nuclear developments if necessary.”