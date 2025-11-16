MTG Says She Still Supports Trump—Despite Vicious Feud
In an interview with CNN, the Georgia Republican weighed in on the war of words between herself and the president.
Far-right politician Marjorie Taylor Greene became embroiled in a bitter public fight with President Donald Trump this weekend which led her to receive threats against her life, she said—but she still supports him.
Their falling out highlights a growing divide in MAGA world, as Trump’s connections to convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein and his administration’s clumsy attempts to make the issue go away enrage some members of his base.
Greene, a Republican representative from Georgia, recently joined Democrats and three other House Republicans in signing a discharge petition intended to force a vote to make the DOJ’s Epstein files public, which displeased the president.
Greene said she texted Trump Friday about the files, and urged the president to be transparent and support the full release of the documents. She shared screenshots on social media of the purported texts.
In response, apparently, the president grew enraged, and denounced his former supporter in a post on Truth Social on Friday. Trump said he was withdrawing support for Greene and referred to her as a “raging Lunatic,” among other things. He kept going on Saturday, inventing new disparaging nicknames for his former ally and calling her a traitor.
Greene said she found his aggressive response “shocking,” that he had said things that were simply not true, and that she had received threats after his attacks on social media.
But speaking to CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday morning, the Georgia Republican pointed out that she had supported Trump and the Trump administration in the past, and still would.
“I stood with President Trump when virtually no one else did,” she said. “Campaigned all over the country, spent millions of my own dollars helping him get elected, and I think that’s incredibly important, and I do support him and his administration.”
His remarks had been hurtful, she said. “However, I have something in my heart that I think is incredibly important for our country, and that is to end the toxic fighting in politics. And this has been going on for years.… The most hurtful thing he said, which is absolutely untrue, is he called me a traitor. That is so extremely wrong. Those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger.”
It’s worth mentioning here that Greene has engaged in more than her share of vile, hateful rhetoric over the years. She’s espoused white supremacist and antisemitic views, endorsed conspiracy theories, and more.
The president’s attacks on her, however, seem to have crossed some sort of a line, as far as Greene was concerned.
“What do you think happened, what do you think is the reason for this is?” Bash asked.
“Unfortunately, it has all come down to the Epstein files,” Greene said.
Later in the interview, Bash asked if she could see a situation in which she and the president resolved things.
“I certainly hope that we can make up,” Greene said.