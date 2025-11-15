Trump Shares Ludicrous Epstein Files Conspiracy Theory
It’s just the latest one, but it’s a big one.
President Donald Trump thinks it’s possible that, some time in the past year or so, his political enemies planted damaging information about him in Jeffrey Epstein case files.
Following the latest release of Epstein-related records, Trump on Friday was asked about the possible publication of more such files.
The president floated a wild theory.
“If they had anything, they would have used it before the election, OK?” Trump said, evidently referring to Democrats. “I can’t tell you what they put in since the election, but if they had anything, you don’t think they would have used it before the election?”
This week, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released more than 20,000 pages of documents obtained from Epstein’s estate, including private emails mentioning Trump. In one such message, the disgraced financier suggested Trump “knew about the girls” he had trafficked. The recent dump followed the committee’s release of tens of thousands of pages of Epstein-related documents in September.
Friday was not the first time Trump or his allies have baselessly claimed that Democrats fabricated Epstein documents. “I can imagine what they put into files,” the president said in July, as the controversy was gaining steam.
And in September, when the House Oversight Committee published Epstein’s 50th birthday book from 2003, featuring a lewd letter from Trump, the White House claimed the subpoenaed document was a fake. MAGA lawmakers joined in on the conspiracy theorizing, with Representative Tim Burchett saying the Biden administration may have forged the letter and somehow gotten it into a decades-old book in possession of the Epstein estate.
Next week—despite Trump’s best efforts—the House is expected to vote on legislation that would force the Department of Justice to release all of its Epstein-related records.