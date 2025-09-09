The Most Pathetic Republican Excuses on Trump Epstein Birthday Letter
Republicans are pulling out some truly pitiful statements after the release of Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book.
GOP lawmakers are tying themselves in knots to defend President Donald Trump after his unsettling, sexually suggestive 2003 birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein was released Monday. The damning document appeared in a scrapbook that the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed from the deceased sex criminal’s estate.
Below are some of the most pitiful reactions and denials from congressional Republicans.
1. “We’ve seen autopens they’ve used in the Biden administration” — Tim Burchett
Representative Tim Burchett of Tennessee, shown the letter by CNN’s Manu Raju, denied its veracity and weaved a fanciful narrative.
“I mean, anybody can do a signature. We’ve seen autopens they’ve used in the Biden administration,” he said, adding, “I’ve never known Trump to be much of an artist either”—even though, as Raju noted, there is actually a history of Trump making sketches.
“So you think really someone might have just forged this somehow?” Raju asked.
“Yeah,” Burchett replied. “I mean, ‘somehow’? It’s so easy to do.”
The Tennessee congressman suggested the document was created by the Biden administration, despite it having come from Epstein’s estate. “They’ve had all this stuff for four years, and now they’re bringing it out? I just don’t buy it,” he said.
Asked how the Biden administration could possibly be behind the letter—given that it was contained in a 2003 book subpoenaed from Epstein’s estate—Burchett replied, “I mean, was I there in 2003 when they got it? Were you? No. That’s the problem. You got to look at the chain of command on this stuff.”
2. “It’s not his signature” — Byron Donalds
Representative Byron Donalds of Florida joined the chorus of conservatives claiming that Trump’s first name at the bottom of the letter is different from the president’s current autograph. (Analyses, however, show the 2003 sign-off to be a perfect match with contemporaneous examples of Trump’s signature.)
“From what I see, it’s not his signature,” Donalds told reporters. “I’ve seen Donald Trump sign a million things.”
“This doesn’t look like his signature to you?” a reporter asked. “Nope!” he replied.
Donalds is, indeed, quite familiar with Trump’s signature—or, at least, its current iteration. In July, when Trump was seeking to rally the GOP around his signature tax and spending plan, Donalds was among a gaggle of Republicans to visit the White House and leave with signed MAGA merchandise. (Burchett was there too, and posted a video online afterward in which Donalds encouraged him to show off his signed goodies.)
3. “Been a little busy today” — Mike Johnson
House Speaker Mike Johnson reacted to the letter by reflexively deferring to the president’s word.
First asked about the message on Monday, Johnson said: “Been a little busy today. I haven’t dialed in on that. I’m told that it’s fake.”
Asked again on Tuesday, Johnson said that he had not seen the drawing: “I’ve heard about it. But no,” he told reporters, per PBS reporter Lisa Desjardins. “And the White House say[s] it’s not true. So.”
Never mind that Trump has been caught in lie after lie about Epstein.
4. “I take the president at his word” — James Comer
House Oversight Chair James Comer on Monday deflected questions about Trump’s letter, accusing Democrats of attempting to score political points.
“The Democrats, they find one thing in there and they promote it and try to get a narrative. This investigation’s about providing justice and accountability for the victims,” Comer told reporters, apparently seeing pursuing accountability and scrutinizing the commander-in-chief’s close relationship with Epstein as incompatible.
On Tuesday, Comer, like Johnson, approached the claims of the man known as the most dishonest president in U.S. history with utmost credulity.
“The president says he did not sign it,” Comer told CNN. “So I take the president [at] his word.”
5. “I haven’t seen it” — Jim Jordan
Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio appears happy to take the ignorance-is-bliss approach on the matter.
Asked about the letter by CNN’s Raju, he said, “I don’t know if that’s legit, and I haven’t seen it. I’ll take a look at it.”
“Don’t you want to learn more about Trump’s relationship and friendship with Epstein?” the reporter asked him on Monday.
“No,” he said. “I want to have [FBI] Director [Kash] Patel in next week, where we’ll ask him about all kinds of things.… I haven’t seen it. Don’t buy it.”
Throughout the Epstein affair, Jordan hasn’t always been so quick to dismiss new evidence—or, at least, not when it’s favored Trump.
When it was revealed that Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell told the FBI that Trump wasn’t guilty of any misdeeds, Jordan was eager to believe the claims of the convicted sex trafficker currently angling for a pardon from the president.
“This confirms what we all knew,” he told Fox News at the time. “We knew President Trump didn’t do anything wrong here.”