Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump “Knew About the Girls,” Epstein Wrote in Private Emails

Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly mentioned Donald Trump in newly released private emails, including to his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump smile for the camera while standing next to each other.
Davidoff Studios/Getty Images
Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump pose together at Mar-a-Lago on February 22, 1997.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have leaked three email exchanges from disgraced sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein that allege that President Donald Trump was fully aware of his pedophilia and abuse, stating that his former close friend “knew about the girls.” 

“i want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump [sic]. [Redacted] spent hours at my house with him ,, [sic] he has never once been mentioned. police chief etc,” Epstein wrote in 2011 to his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, allegedly referring to one of his sex-trafficking victims. 

“I have been thinking about that…” Maxwell responded. 

Epstein email screenshot

In another email to author Michael Wolff, Epstein implies that Trump knew Maxwell was trafficking young women who worked at Mar-a-Lago.

“trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever.  .  of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop,” he wrote.

Epstein email screenshot

Yet another email from December 15, 2015, shows Wolff informing Epstein that CNN was going to ask Trump about their relationship at the next presidential debate.

“if we were able to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?” Epstein asked.

“If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency,” Wolff replied, insinuating that Epstein’s word could sink candidate Trump’s reputation. “You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt.” Trump was not asked about Epstein at the debate. 

Epstein email screenshot

This issue just won’t go away no matter how hard the president tries. From Attorney General Pam Bondi’s botched “client list” reveal to the rushed cover-up and closing of the case, each step the Trump administration has taken to absolve the president—who was close friends with the sex predator—has only led to more startling evidence and more scrutiny. From the birthday book to these emails, it seems highly likely that Trump has not been completely truthful about his relationship with Epstein and knowledge of his heinous activity. And while Trump has shrugged the case off as “stupid” and a “Democrat hoax” in the past, recent developments only indicate that this saga is nowhere near a conclusion.   

The president has yet to respond to the email leaks.

Read the full emails here.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Says There Are No Talented People in U.S.—and MAGA Is Livid

Donald Trump expressed support for H-1B visas, saying he needed to bring talented people into the country.

Donald Trump speaks at a podium during a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

In spite of the Trump administration’s aggressive anti-immigration agenda, the president actually believes that the United States doesn’t have the homegrown talent to excel on its own.

Donald Trump made that much clear during an interview with Fox News Tuesday, ardently defending the H-1B visa, a costly program that allows skilled foreign workers a chance to temporarily work within the U.S., while boasting about America’s AI prowess in comparison to China.

“And does that mean the H-1B visa thing will not be a big priority for your administration? Because if you want to raise wages for American workers, you can’t flood the country with tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of foreign workers,” said host Laura Ingraham.

But that’s where the president disagreed, arguing that the country needs foreigners to fill American jobs in order to Make America Great Again.

“You also do have to bring in talent,” Trump said.

“We have plenty of talented people here,” pressed Ingraham.

“No you don’t, no you don’t,” Trump said. “No, you don’t have certain talents. And you have to—people have to learn.”

“You can’t take people off an unemployment line and say, ‘I’m going to put you into a factory and we’re going to make missiles’—”, Trump continued before Ingraham interjected.

“How did we ever do it before?” she said, likely referring to the mass mobilization of American factory workers during World War II.

MAGA blasted the interview, furious at the president’s waffling nationalism and his apparent doubt in American excellence.

“I’m sorry but what the fuck is this?” wrote The Blaze’s Logan Hall. “American talent split the atom and went to the moon. American talent built everything the modern world takes for granted now. Give me a break. This is insanity.”

Republican politician and Lake County, Florida, commissioner Anthony Sabatini warned that Trump’s rhetoric could make the GOP lose the midterms.

“We’ve never seen an administration crash & burn in its first year so badly—for no reason other than to appease donors & special interests,” Sabatini posted on X. “Trump has surrounded himself with the worst people.”

Other conservative commentators felt that Trump’s message was remarkably simple.

“Trump hates America and Americans,” tweeted the New York Post’s Kevin Bass. “This is the only explanation I can come up with for this pattern of behavior.… He wants to import the third world to take Americans’ jobs.”

It’s a philosophy that Trump could have picked up from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who vehemently fought to keep the program when it came under fire from MAGA acolytes earlier this year. At the time, Musk argued that there is a “permanent shortage of excellent engineering talent” in the U.S.

Early-term opposition to the work visa temporarily married some figures on the left and the right, combining the likes of Laura Loomer with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, the latter of whom called out Musk and other Silicon Valley billionaires for over-leveraging the work visa program to dump good-paying American jobs in favor of absurdly underpaid foreign labor. (Loomer went a more xenophobic route.)

Sanders’s office noted that in 2022 and 2023, “the top 30 corporations using this program laid off at least 85,000 American workers while they hired over 34,000 new H-1B guest workers.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump’s Boat Strikes Have Cost U.S. Another Crucial Intelligence Deal

Another ally has cut off intelligence sharing with Donald Trump.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking
Allison Robbert/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s extrajudicial military strikes have cost the United States yet another intelligence ally.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced that Bogota would also stop sharing intelligence with the U.S., following a report that the United Kingdom had stopped sharing some intelligence tracking vessels in the Caribbean.

“Issue the order to all levels of the public security forces’ intelligence to suspend the sending of communications and other dealings with U.S. security agencies. Such a measure will be maintained as long as the missile attack on boats in the Caribbean persists,” Petro wrote on X Tuesday. “The fight against drugs must be subordinated to the human rights of the Caribbean people.”

Historically, the U.S. would use intelligence from its foreign allies to identify vessels that could be involved in drug trafficking. Those boats would be stopped by U.S. officials, boarded, and searched. But recently, Trump has opted to just blow them up, killing dozens of crew members and violating international law.

This isn’t the first time Petro has weighed in on this issue. Last month, Petro took to social media to accuse Trump of murder after a military strike on a Colombian vessel, claiming that the September attack had killed a lifelong fisherman. “U.S. government officials have committed a murder and violated our sovereignty in territorial waters,” Petro wrote.

Petro has emerged as an outspoken critic of Trump and his administration, as the U.S. president has called him “an illegal drug leader” and cut off foreign aid to Colombia. At the United Nations earlier this year, Petro compared Trump to Hitler. Last week, during the COP30 climate talks in Belém, Brazil, Petro joined other world leaders in rebuking the absent Trump, saying: “Mr. Trump is against humankind.”

Democrats had previously warned that Trump’s boat strikes and escalating rhetoric against Petro could cost the U.S. one of its main allies in the Western hemisphere.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Fannie Mae Removed Staff Probing How Trump Team Got Letitia James Docs

The ethics team had received complaints about how senior officials ordered staff to access the records of Letitia James. Then the investigators were fired.

Fannie Mae building
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

About a dozen Fannie Mae watchdogs were fired right as they were investigating whether Trump official Bill Pulte illegally obtained the mortgage records of indicted New York Attorney General and Trump administration target Letitia James.

At the time, Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, or FHFA, attributed the firings to the team focusing too much on diversity, equity, and inclusion. But new information revealed by The Wall Street Journal Tuesday suggests the removals were both cover for Pulte and punishment for the watchdogs simply doing their jobs.

The ethics and investigations group had gotten internal complaints asserting that senior Fannie Mae officials had improperly ordered staff to access the mortgage records of James and other prominent Democrats. The group sent their findings to the FHFA’s Office of the Inspector General, which then gave it to the U.S. attorney’s office in eastern Virginia. That office is under the leadership of former Trump defense attorney Lindsey Halligan, who received a bar complaint on Tuesday.

Once Halligan got her hands on it, the watchdog staffers were fired, including Chief Ethics Officer Suzanne Libby. General Counsel Danielle McCoy resigned after being forced out by leadership.

The weak fraud indictment against James accuses her of committing mortgage fraud in order to get a better loan rate when she bought a home in Virginia in 2023. Prosecutors claimed that James violated that loan agreement by renting the property out. James had called the indictment baseless, and the evidence is backing her up.

This would be a massive scandal in any other administration if true. But this is President Trump, so it’s just a normal Tuesday.

Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

Trump Official Reminded on Air That Inflation Rose for 5 Past Months

Kevin Hassett’s talking points flew out the window after he was confronted with the facts of Donald Trump’s economy.

Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett was optimistic about inflation under the Trump administration—even after he was fact-checked live.

“We’re comfortable that inflation has come way down, the 5 percent on average for Joe Biden, it’s probably a little less than half of that right now, and the trajectory is really, really, really good if you look at it. And inflation is one of those things that has a lot of momentum … and the momentum right now is headed towards the Fed’s target,” Hassett said in a CNBC interview Tuesday with Carl Quintanilla.

Then Quintanilla brought him back down to earth: “Even though it’s been increasing for five months, as of September?”

Hassett tried to explain away the fluctuation. “I guess if you look at it from January, there’s ups and downs, and seasonals.”

The NEC director is technically right that inflation is lower than it was, on average, under Biden—though comparing a four-year average that included the Covid-19 pandemic with less than a year of Trump’s presidency doesn’t seem incredibly illustrative.

As Quintanilla said, inflation increased every month from May to September. (We don’t yet have data for the month of October, thanks to the government shutdown.) It is currently around 3 percent, the same as it was in January before Trump assumed office.

It might be excusable that Hassett is choosing to see the situation through rose-colored glasses if Trump hadn’t been lying about the economy nonstop, from saying that grocery prices are down (they’re not), to saying that inflation is at only 2 percent (it’s not), to saying that he inherited the “highest inflation rate in the history of our country” (he didn’t).

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Damning Video Shows DHS Agents Pepper-Spray a Baby

The Department of Homeland Security has denied it.

Masked federal immigration agents stand in front of a car in a neighborhood outside Chicago
Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s federal law enforcement crackdown has hit a disgusting new low, after federal agents reportedly pepper-sprayed a 1-year-old in Chicago and then lied about it.

Rafael Veraza, 25, claimed at a press conference Sunday that federal agents had deployed chemical agents on him and his family—including his young daughter—as they attempted to avoid an immigration raid at a Sam’s Club in Cicero, a Chicago suburb, the day before.

A video shared to X by Gregory Royal Pratt, an investigative reporter for the Chicago Tribune, showed the incident and its aftermath. In one clip filmed from the inside of Veraza’s car, a large black truck sped in the opposite direction to the family. As the truck passed, the people inside appeared to spray a substance through the driver’s window of Veraza’s car, and the driver started rubbing his eyes.

Another clip showed the family out of the car, as Veraza’s wife, Evelyn, wiped her crying daughter’s face. “This is what ICE does. This is what these terrorists do to babies,” said a voice off-screen.

At the press conference Sunday, Veraza said he hadn’t noticed his daughter, who was sitting in the back seat, had been exposed to the chemicals until his wife instructed him to pull the car over. He said his daughter struggled to open her eyes and appeared to have labored breathing.

“We’re not protesters. We were not even attacking them,” Veraza said.

The Department of Homeland Security flatly denied Veraza’s account and the video evidence to the contrary. “DHS LAW ENFORCEMENT DOES NOT PEPPER SPRAY CHILDREN,” the agency wrote on X Monday afternoon.

“Here are the FACTS: during an operation rioters began throwing objects at agents and blocking the road. This did NOT occur in a Sam’s Club parking lot. Border Patrol deployed crowd control measures, and safely cleared the area,” the post read. “When rioters impede law enforcement operations they are putting officers, themselves, and others in danger.”

The statement did nothing to explain why agents would use crowd-control measures on a vehicle that was driving away from the area. The DHS has routinely provided false or misleading accounts of excessive force used by law enforcement. The agency’s statements have omitted essential details about arrests, contradicted witness testimony, and in one case, even gotten every single detail wrong.

This isn’t the first allegation that the DHS used chemical irritants on children. Just a few weeks ago, agents allegedly tear-gassed a group of children on their way to a Halloween parade.

Last week, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction barring the use of force against protesters “unless such force is objectively necessary to stop an immediate threat,” citing a systemic use of force that “shocks the conscience.” In her ruling, the judge slammed Border Protection Commander Gregory Bovino, who reportedly led the aggressive operation Saturday, for lying about his own use of force against protesters.

The injunction requires officers to issue two clear warnings before administering crowd-control measures, to place identifiers conspicuously on their person, and to wear a body camera. In the video, it appears that no warnings were given as agents deployed irritants into the car and then continued driving.

The Trump administration has asked for a stay on the judge’s order while it files for appeal, so may continue its reign of terror on Chicago residents—including those in diapers.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump’s Favorite Prosecutor Slapped With Complaint on “Abuse of Power”

A watchdog group has asked for an investigation into Lindsey Halligan, the prosecutor on the James Comey and Letitia James cases.

Lindsey Halligan leans on a chair in the Oval Office of the White House.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Watchdog organization Campaign for Accountability has filed a bar complaint against Lindsey Halligan, the Trump-appointed interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. Halligan is currently leading the president’s retaliatory prosecutions against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Halligan is also one of Trump’s former defense attorneys.

“CfA asked the Florida and Virginia Bars to investigate Interim US Attorney Lindsey Halligan,” the organization wrote on X on Tuesday. “By using the power of her office to prosecute Former FBI Director James Comey and New York AG Letitia James despite a dearth of evidence, Halligan may have violated myriad bar rules.”

The complaint also highlights Halligan’s Signal messages to Lawfare journalist Anna Bowers last month, arguing that they’re a clear violation of Virginia Bar rules, as well as the Federal Records Act.

“Screenshots of Ms. Halligan’s texts indicate she had ‘set disappearing message time to 8 hours.’ In other words, each message Ms. Halligan sent and each message she received would automatically disappear from her device 8 hours after she sent it. Ms. Halligan was clearly aware that her messages would autodelete. After Ms. Bower reached out to DOJ’s Office of Public Affairs, Ms. Halligan texted Ms. Bower that ‘the whole convo is off the record. There’s disappearing messages and it’s on signal.’ It therefore appears Ms. Halligan was using Signal deliberately because records would not be preserved,” the complaint reads.

“Making the proactive decision to use a message app that does not preserve records for the purpose of an official conversation regarding Ms. Halligan’s actions as Interim U.S. Attorney appears to be a flagrant violation of the FRA. Ms. Halligan’s actions in contacting a journalist through Signal, setting her messages to disappear in 8 hours and retroactively claiming the exchange was off the record in an effort to secretly influence media coverage of the James case appears a deliberate violation of the FRA and, therefore, a violation of RCP 8.4(b).”

The 17-page complaint then calls for investigations into Halligan’s Bar license in both Virginia and Florida. Read it in full here.

Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

Trump Escalates War on CFPB With Move to Cut Off All Funding

The Trump administration is citing a fringe theory in court to kill the consumer watchdog agency.

Protesters hold up signs reading "Hands Off Our CFPB," "Save the CFPB," and "CFPB Protects Consumers From Banks That Set Up Fake Accounts."
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Demonstrators outside the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau headquarters in Washington, D.C., on February 10, after a DOGE takeover.

The Trump administration has declared that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s funding mechanism is illegal, which could force the agency to close in the coming months when it runs out of cash, reported Politico.

Normally, the CFPB is funded using money from the “combined earnings” of the Federal Reserve—but Republicans, in an attempt to defund the agency, have been putting forth an argument to interpret “combined earnings” as profit. The Justice Department said in a legal memo that since the Fed has no surplus cash, it can’t transfer any money to the CFPB.

This is the latest tactic in an ongoing effort by Republicans and the Trump administration to dismantle the agency.

The CFPB was created after the 2008 recession in order to protect consumers from the kinds of predatory, risky lending practices that contributed to the crash. At a time when more and more Americans are falling into debt and struggling to keep up with their loan payments, the loss of the CFPB would remove oversight from lenders.

Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, is the mastermind behind the fight to eliminate the CFPB: In February, he requested $0 from the Fed to fund the CFPB, not arguing that the funding was illegal as the administration is now, but rather that the agency just didn’t need the funds. He’s also fighting in court for the ability to suspend 90 percent of CFPB staff.

Without funding, the agency “anticipates exhausting its currently available funds in early 2026,” it said in the court filing.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Takes Credit for Drop in Chicago Crime. Here’s the Catch.

The timelines aren’t quite adding up.

Masked Border Patrol agents in Chicago
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security is patting itself on the back for Chicago’s dip in crime—even though the record low has absolutely nothing to do with the presence of federal agents.

“Celebrating with Chicagoans that since Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago started, homicides decreased 16 percent, shootings decreased 35 percent (the lowest in four years), robberies decreased 41 percent, vehicular carjackings decreased 48 percent, and transit crime decreased 20 percent,” Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin emailed the Chicago mayor’s office Monday afternoon.

“Thanks to DHS law enforcement, Chicago has experienced the fewest summer murders since 1965!” McLaughlin concluded.

Crime was down across the board by the end of August, according to the Chicago Police Department. But how the Trump administration is responsible for the drop in Windy City crime doesn’t make sense, considering that DHS didn’t arrive in Chicago until September 8.

“Crime is down in Chicago, but ICE/CBP has nothing to do with that work,” posted the Chicago mayor’s office on Tuesday.

If anything, the presence of federal agents in Chicago seems to have made the city less safe. State-sanctioned violence has been nearly nonstop in Chicago over the last few months.

In October, agents used tear gas in residential areas “multiple times without audible warnings,” according to court documents, surprising families with the painful chemical irritant. A couple of weeks later, federal agents allegedly tear-gassed a group of school-age children on their way to a Halloween parade, in a residential Chicago neighborhood.

Regardless, DHS’s Chicago presence is apparently here to stay.

“We aren’t leaving Chicago,” McLaughlin posted on X Tuesday.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Team Uses DoorDash Data as Economic Indicator

Members of Donald Trump’s team are arguing that lower costs for breakfast indicate an improving economy.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins speaks into microphones
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins

The White House is using a report from DoorDash, a food delivery service, to claim that the price of breakfast foods has gone down for American consumers. But their cherry-picked numbers are outrageously misleading.

As President Donald Trump continues to dismiss concerns about affordability, his administration released a report citing DoorDash’s first-ever State of Local Commerce Report, which was published Monday. Among other things, the company’s report claimed that grocery prices on breakfast items have dropped 14 percent between March and September 2025.

Trump officials took that 14 percent and ran with it throughout Monday, touting the statistic as proof that the president had managed to improve the economy. But that number alone is deceptive about the overall price of breakfast foods because of what items are included and what items are missing.

DoorDash’s claim is based on the company’s “Breakfast Basics Index,” which is made up of the price of four items: three eggs, a glass of milk, a bagel, and an avocado. Already, this is a poor metric for breakfast because DoorDash omits breakfast staples such as coffee, bread, bacon, or even orange juice—all of which have seen prices go up in the past year.

Drought and weather conditions in South America have led the price of coffee to increase more than 83 percent so far this year. Meanwhile, NBC News reported that the prices of bread, bacon, and orange juice all saw increases since October 2024. Only by omitting breakfast staples could the company claim a reduction in the price of the most important meal of the day and then be parroted by an administration desperate to assuage mounting concerns about affordability.

The number is also misleading due to what it includes. DoorDash’s report states that the 14 percent drop was “driven largely by the decrease in the price of eggs.” By mid-September, egg prices had crashed at least 70 percent since the highs of March that were brought about by the bird flu outbreak earlier this year. One graph provided by DoorDash, and shared to X by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, showed a sharply declining price of eggs, while the other items had only gentle slopes.

The price of DoorDash’s “Everyday Essentials Index,” which included the cost of toothpaste, shampoo, toilet paper, laundry detergent, pain medicine, and diapers, “remained flat over twelve months,” according to the company. But in its own report Monday, the White House claimed those costs “fell over the past year.”

Leavitt claimed that DoorDash’s report proved Trump had “defeated Joe Biden’s inflation crisis—just like he promised.” In reality, inflation has steadily increased for the last five months in a row.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins also celebrated the results, writing on X: “More savings, less stress—that’s The Trump Effect.”

DoorDash is determined to be a “good partner” of the Trump administration, according to a private company scorecard that circulated through the White House in August. Trump previously met with DoorDash CEO Tony Xu in January.

The Trump administration has heavily relied on companies to spread its false claims about lowering consumer prices. Last week, Trump touted a decrease in the price of Walmart’s 2025 Holiday Meal as proof that groceries were less expensive—but failed to point out that last year’s basket contained more items.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington