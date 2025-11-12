Trump “Knew About the Girls,” Epstein Wrote in Private Emails
Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly mentioned Donald Trump in newly released private emails, including to his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have leaked three email exchanges from disgraced sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein that allege that President Donald Trump was fully aware of his pedophilia and abuse, stating that his former close friend “knew about the girls.”
“i want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump [sic]. [Redacted] spent hours at my house with him ,, [sic] he has never once been mentioned. police chief etc,” Epstein wrote in 2011 to his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, allegedly referring to one of his sex-trafficking victims.
“I have been thinking about that…” Maxwell responded.
In another email to author Michael Wolff, Epstein implies that Trump knew Maxwell was trafficking young women who worked at Mar-a-Lago.
“trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. . of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop,” he wrote.
Yet another email from December 15, 2015, shows Wolff informing Epstein that CNN was going to ask Trump about their relationship at the next presidential debate.
“if we were able to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?” Epstein asked.
“If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency,” Wolff replied, insinuating that Epstein’s word could sink candidate Trump’s reputation. “You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt.” Trump was not asked about Epstein at the debate.
This issue just won’t go away no matter how hard the president tries. From Attorney General Pam Bondi’s botched “client list” reveal to the rushed cover-up and closing of the case, each step the Trump administration has taken to absolve the president—who was close friends with the sex predator—has only led to more startling evidence and more scrutiny. From the birthday book to these emails, it seems highly likely that Trump has not been completely truthful about his relationship with Epstein and knowledge of his heinous activity. And while Trump has shrugged the case off as “stupid” and a “Democrat hoax” in the past, recent developments only indicate that this saga is nowhere near a conclusion.
The president has yet to respond to the email leaks.
Read the full emails here.