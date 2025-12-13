“Total Loser”: Sleepless Trump Slams Indiana Republicans
The president is enraged that GOP members didn’t respond to his pressure campaign.
In the wee hours of Saturday morning, the president laid into Republicans who voted against his gerrymandering campaign in Indiana. Perhaps unable to sleep due to the crushing sting of defeat, Donald Trump took to Truth Social close to 1 a.m. to mock and threaten the state’s legislators.
“Republicans in the Indiana State Senate, who voted against a Majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, should be ashamed of themselves,” Trump wrote. “Headed by a total loser named Rod Bray, every one of these people should be “primaried,” and I will be there to help! Indiana, which I won big, is the only state in the Union to do this!”
On Thursday, Indiana lawmakers voted down Trump’s midcycle redistricting push, choosing to keep election maps the same rather than gerrymander them to Republicans’ advantage. For weeks leading up to the vote, the president had been bullying the Hoosier state’s lawmakers in an attempt to shore up support.
After the vote, Trump turned his fury on state Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, the main opponent to redistricting. Bray believes the state should instead work on flipping a preexisting district rather than blowing up the whole map—a risky move that would narrow Republicans’ margins in the new districts, and could even result in a loss of seats, he told Politico.
Trump has made it clear that if a Republican is unwilling to follow his agenda to the letter, he’ll put his weight behind a primary challenger. Hours before the vote Thursday, he posted, “Rod Bray and his friends won’t be in Politics for long, and I will do everything within my power to make sure that they will not hurt the Republican Party, and our Country, again.”