Trump Insists He’s Doing Ballroom “RIGHT” Amid Fight With Architect
Donald Trump reportedly is at odds with the architect he handpicked to build his precious ballroom.
Donald Trump issued a cryptic message regarding his White House ballroom project, promising online that the 90,000-square-foot project would be done “right.”
The president referred to the construction zone as the “presidential ballroom” in a Truth Social post Sunday, insisting—again—that it would be funded entirely by private donations. But then he made note of a curious detail.
“It is something that has been needed and desired at the White House for over 150 years, but something which no other President was equipped to do—But I am, and as long as we are going to do it, we are going to do it RIGHT,” Trump wrote. “It will be a magnificent addition to the White House, the most important since the building of the West Wing!”
The comment comes days after news broke that Trump has been feuding with his architect, James McCrery II, who reportedly doesn’t see eye to eye with him on the ballroom’s proposed size.
Insiders told The Washington Post last week that McCrery has argued the 90,000-square-foot blueprint would overshadow the 55,000-square-foot White House mansion, violating basic architectural principles in the process.
After promising Americans in July that his proposed ballroom would “be near but not touching” the White House East Wing, Trump completely razed the FDR-era extension in October, plowing forward without prerequisite approval from the National Capital Planning Commission or the express permission of Congress. Conveniently, Trump started demolition during the government shutdown, when the NCPC was consequently closed.
The Trump administration said that the forthcoming 90,000-square-foot event space will be capable of hosting 650 people, a 200-person bump from current maximum seating at the White House East Wing. But real estate experts have since pointed out that the possibilities of that square footage should be much broader, considering a space of that size will be roughly equivalent to two football fields.
The project’s price tag also inexplicably grew by 50 percent after Trump began tearing down the East Wing. What Trump had originally pitched as a $200 million project was instead referred to in late October as a $300 million development plan. The White House suggested that the project would be funded, in part, by some of the country’s wealthiest families and biggest corporations, including Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta.
Some major players in the defense industry with massive federal contracts, including Lockheed Martin and Palantir, have also forked over significant cash to develop the ballroom, though it’s unclear what they would get out of building a venue designed for dancing.