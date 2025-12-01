Trump Insists He’s Doing Ballroom “RIGHT” Amid Fight With Architect

“It is something that has been needed and desired at the White House for over 150 years, but something which no other President was equipped to do—But I am, and as long as we are going to do it, we are going to do it RIGHT,” Trump wrote. “It will be a magnificent addition to the White House, the most important since the building of the West Wing!”

The comment comes days after news broke that Trump has been feuding with his architect, James McCrery II, who reportedly doesn’t see eye to eye with him on the ballroom’s proposed size.

Insiders told The Washington Post last week that McCrery has argued the 90,000-square-foot blueprint would overshadow the 55,000-square-foot White House mansion, violating basic architectural principles in the process.