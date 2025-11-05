Trump Says He Wants His Cabinet to Look Like Xi Jinping’s: Terrified

“And every one of those people were standing like this,” Trump said, thrusting his arms back and his chin up. “They were at attention.”

“And I made a comment to one of them, and got no response. I said, ‘Are you gonna answer me?’ I got no response. And President Xi didn’t let him have any,” Trump said, adding: “I said, ‘I want my Cabinet to behave like that.’

“I never saw posture like that. I’ve never seen men so scared in my life,” Trump continued, as Republicans laughed uproariously at the president’s request for stoic compliance.