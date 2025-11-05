Trump Says He Wants His Cabinet to Look Like Xi Jinping’s: Terrified
Donald Trump also complained about how much Vice President JD Vance talks.
Groveling isn’t enough for President Donald Trump; he wants his Cabinet secretaries to cower in his presence.
While speaking to Senate Republicans at a White House breakfast Wednesday, Trump described his bilateral meeting with “tough man” Xi Jinping, heaping praise on the Chinese president’s secretaries.
“And every one of those people were standing like this,” Trump said, thrusting his arms back and his chin up. “They were at attention.”
“And I made a comment to one of them, and got no response. I said, ‘Are you gonna answer me?’ I got no response. And President Xi didn’t let him have any,” Trump said, adding: “I said, ‘I want my Cabinet to behave like that.’
“I never saw posture like that. I’ve never seen men so scared in my life,” Trump continued, as Republicans laughed uproariously at the president’s request for stoic compliance.
But Trump’s Cabinet meetings are already a well-documented spectacle of sycophancy, with each of his secretaries taking turns to hail Trump’s supposedly splendid saving of the country. In August, his secretaries took a whopping three hours to kiss the ring in a televised horror show.
“Why don’t you behave like that? JD doesn’t behave like that. JD butts into conversations. I want to have that for at least a couple of days, OK, JD?” Trump said to his vice president.
Specifically, Trump seemed to appreciate the silence of “the equivalent of a vice president,” although it doesn’t appear that Chinese Vice President Han Zheng was actually in attendance at the meeting. Those who were there included Secretary of the Secretariat of the Communist Party Cai Qi, Vice Premier He Lifeng, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.