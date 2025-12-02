Trump Calls Ilhan Omar “Garbage” as His Team Breaks Out in Applause
Donald Trump went on a particularly racist tirade about the Democratic representative. And his entire Cabinet enjoyed it.
President Trump used the last few minutes of his hours-long Cabinet meeting Tuesday to launch a particularly nasty attack on Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar and the entire country of Somalia.
Trump’s rant was spurred by a leading question about Minnesota governor and former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s supposed complicity in allowing massive Social Service System fraud in his home state. Trump completely ignored the question, instead opting to personally attack Walz before shifting to Omar unprompted.
“When you look at what [Walz has] done with Somalia, which is barely a country … they have no anything, they just run around killing each other,” Trump said. “And when I see somebody like Ilhan Omar—who I don’t know at all—but I always watch her, for years I’ve watched her complain about our Constitution, how she’s being treated badly … hates everybody, hates Jewish people, hates everybody. And I think she’s an incompetent person.”
As an outspoken Black, progressive, Muslim, African, refugee, and woman in office, Omar is someone whom the president—and the rest of the GOP—can cast their slanderous bigotry toward, much to the delight of the MAGA base.
Trump continued to rant against Omar.
“She’s a real terrible person … I hear [Somalians] ripped off that state for billions of dollars … I don’t want ’em in our country, I’ll be honest with you. Somebody’ll say ‘Ooh that’s not politically correct.’ I don’t care. I don’t want ’em in our country. Their country’s no good for a reason. Their country stinks, and we don’t want ’em in our country.
“We’re gonna go the wrong way if we keep taking garbage into our country. Ilhan Omar is garbage. Her friends are garbage.… When they come from hell, and they complain, and do nothing but bitch? We don’t want ’em in our country. Let ’em go back to where they came from and fix it.”
Trump’s Cabinet members started banging on the table, clapping, and cheering as the meeting concluded on that note.
Trump entered some sort of racist flow state here. He hit all the points that make his base—from the Groypers to the neocons—foam at the mouths: “I’ll never be politically correct,” “This specific group of immigrants is a problem for us,” and “This woman who opposes me is a stupid and awful person.”