DOJ Begins Releasing Epstein Files—With Broken Search Tool
The Department of Justice has begun releasing part of its files on Jeffrey Epstein.
The Department of Justice finally released its first trove of files on Jeffrey Epstein Friday afternoon—with a broken search tool.
The files have been divided into court records, DOJ disclosures, Freedom of Information Act, and House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Disclosures. There is also a search bar that includes a disclaimer: “Due to technical limitations and the format of certain materials (e.g., handwritten text), portions of these documents may not be electronically searchable or may produce unreliable search results.”
This is a developing story.