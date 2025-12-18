Kennedy Center to Be Renamed “Trump-Kennedy Center” Amid MAGA Takeover
Donald Trump’s handpicked appointees on the Kennedy Center board have decided to rename the institution.
The Kennedy Center will soon be called the “Trump-Kennedy Center,” in yet another egotistical move from the president that could be a death knell for the famed American cultural institution.
“I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote Thursday on X. “Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation. Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur.”
The current Kennedy Center Board of Trustees contains Trump himself, and MAGA sycophants like Fox News host Laura Ingraham, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, Allison Lutwick (wife of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick), Trump’s U.S. ambassador to India Sergio Gor, and Attorney General Pam Bondi.
Trump has taken aim at the Kennedy Center since his return to office, firing the entire board, complaining that the performances were too woke, claiming that the building was dilapidated, and watching ticket sales plummet in the process.
This story has been updated.