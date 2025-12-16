Here’s What Kash Patel Is Doing After Bungling Brown Shooting Probe
Kash Patel is making sure we have the truly important information.
FBI Director Kash Patel enraged users on X after he appeared in a teaser for Katie Miller’s podcast, as the manhunt for the mass shooter at Brown University was still underway.
In a clip posted to X Monday evening, Patel sat laughing beside his country singer girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, as Miller, the wife of the White House’s ghoulish deputy chief of staff, peppered them with lighthearted questions about their relationship.
Although it wasn’t clear when this podcast was taped, X users quickly jumped into the comments to remind Patel that there was still a killer on the loose.
“This is pathetic and disgraceful. There is an ACTIVE manhunt going on and the head of the FBI is doing the podcast circuit with his girlfriend,” wrote AdameMedia, a political commentator who has amassed more than 465,000 followers on X.
“Personally, I’d rather see the director of the FBI catching criminals and putting them behind bars vs going on podcasts with his girlfriend,” wrote Michael Zimmermann, another political commentator from Texas.
“Hey no rush on solving the at large killer in my hometown,” wrote user Hayden, who writes about transit and has amassed more than 131,000 followers on X.
The post came on the heels of Patel once again prematurely announcing details about the FBI’s suspect in the shooting Saturday. Online, heat became so intense that Miller posted a follow-up post Tuesday: “This was taped prior to Sunday.” She gave no explanation of why she felt it was appropriate to share now.