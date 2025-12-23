ICE Agents Break Into Women’s Bathroom: “Pull Your Pants Up!”
Remember when Republicans pretended to care about men in women’s bathrooms?
A bunch of masked male Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in tactical gear broke into the women’s bathroom of Cato nutrition bar factory in New York, even forcing a stall open while a woman in there used the toilet. They can be heard telling her to pull her pants up.
The raid occurred in September, but the troubling footage was just recently revealed in court filings.
The officers justified their invasive actions by telling Cato’s owners that they had a warrant for a violent felon. In reality, the warrant they did have only allowed them to go into the building and seize documents, not kidnap a woman while she was on the toilet.
ICE eventually detained and questioned 57 people, even those who asked for a lawyer. At least 21 were deported and separated from their families.
“I guess we found the men going into women’s bathrooms,” one X user mused.