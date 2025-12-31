Lauren Boebert Hints Trump Vetoed Key Project Over Her Epstein Vote

Justice officials were initially worried that Homan wouldn’t be able to get a security clearance, but when he did, federal prosecution planned to monitor him during his time as border czar to see if he continued to move corruptly. But the probe was eventually dropped by Kash Patel’s FBI—even as Justice Department internal documents pointed to proof of Homan’s CAVA bag bribe.

This wouldn’t have happened if 1) Homan wasn’t so easy to bribe and 2) Trump had actually given the FBI a list of appointees to background check after his election victory in November, like nearly every president does. Trump didn’t agree to send that list until December 3, and when he did, it was incomplete. Now, the White House has been forced to fully defend Homan while ignoring the fact that the federal government was actively investigating him for bribery.

“This was a blatantly political investigation, that found no evidence of illegal activity, and was yet another example of how the Biden Department of Justice was using its resources to target President Trump’s allies rather than investigate real criminals and the millions of illegal aliens who flooded our country,” White House Spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a statement. “Tom Homan is a career law enforcement officer and lifelong public servant who is doing a phenomenal job on behalf of President Trump and the country.”