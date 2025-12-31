Lauren Boebert Hints Trump Vetoed Key Project Over Her Epstein Vote
Donald Trump had tried to pressure Boebert out of voting to release the Epstein files.
Colorado MAGA Representative Lauren Boebert is claiming that President Donald Trump killed a massive clean water project in her district as punishment for her voting to release the Epstein files, even after Trump pressed her not to.
The Arkansas Valley Conduit was a project decades in the making that was supposed to grant safe drinking water to 39 communities across the region, and received bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress. Trump ended all of that on Tuesday.
“My Administration is committed to preventing American taxpayers from funding expensive and unreliable policies,” he said in a statement justifying his veto of the bill. “Ending the massive cost of taxpayer handouts and restoring fiscal sanity is vital to economic growth and the fiscal health of the Nation.”
Boebert was incensed.
“President Trump decided to veto a completely non-controversial, bipartisan bill that passed both the House and Senate unanimously. Why? Because nothing says ‘America First’ like denying clean drinking water to 50,000 people in Southeast Colorado, many of whom enthusiastically voted for him in all three elections,” she wrote in a statement. “I thought the campaign was about lowering costs and cutting red tape. But hey, if this administration wants to make its legacy blocking projects that deliver water to rural Americans; that’s on them.”
“And I sincerely hope this veto has nothing to do with political retaliation for calling out corruption and demanding accountability. Americans deserve leadership that puts people over politics,” she continued.
Boebert is clearly alluding to Trump’s aforementioned phone call to demand that she remove her name from the petition to release the Epstein files.
Boebert also argued that the veto would have been reasonable if it targeted more liberal voters in Colorado, but not people in her region who “overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump in the last three elections.”
“These are not the people that should be attacked,” she said in a video message.
The bill’s unanimous passage—and the bipartisan disapproval around its veto—suggest that this fight may not be over.