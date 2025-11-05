Democrats Pull Off Historic Victories in Georgia Special Election
This is the first time Democrats have won a statewide seat in Georgia since 2006.
Democrats made history in Georgia on Tuesday after flipping both statewide races for public service commissioner, the party’s first non-federal election victory in the state since 2006.
The state’s Public Service Commission deals with utilities, and it “has exclusive power to decide what are fair and reasonable rates for services under its jurisdiction.” Alicia Johnson defeated incumbent Tim Echols, winning 58 percent to his 41. And Peter Hubbard defeated Fitz Johnson 61 percent to 39 percent.
This victory, along with Abigail Spanberger’s gubernatorial win in Virginia, is a positive indicator for a future blue wave in the upcoming midterm elections.