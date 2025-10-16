Tom Homan Suddenly Changes His Story on That $50,000 Cash Bribe
The White House border czar’s defense on that massive cash bribe keeps shifting.
After first saying that he did “nothing criminal” by accepting a $50,000 cash bribe in a paper Cava bag, White House border czar Tom Homan is now saying he never took the money at all.
Homan was given the chance to “clarify” the situation at NewsNation’s “Cuomo” Town Hall on Wednesday night.
“I didn’t take $50,000 from anybody,” Homan said.
“How did that get into the mainstream?” NewsNation’s Bill O’Reilly asked Homan.
“I have no idea,” Homan replied. “There’s been hit pieces on me since I came back to this administration. Either it’s gotta be 30, 40 hit pieces on me, about how I’m involved in contracts, government contracts, when in fact, day one I came back, I recused myself from any discussions of any contract or any monetary decisions like that because I used to have a company that did consulting. So I cleared myself day one.”
Then Homan went into victim mode.
“What people don’t talk about is I took a significant, huge pay cut to come back and serve my nation. I’m not enriching myself doing this job.” Homan currently makes $195,200 as border czar.
“Does this make you angry that they’re coming at you this way?”
“I don’t care what people think about me and never have.”
“No?”
“No. Because I know who I am. I work for the greatest president in the history of this nation in my opinion,” Homan replied as the crowd began to applaud. “And we’re doing the right thing every day.”
This is really the first time Homan has outright denied taking the money, even as MSNBC reported that the FBI has him on hidden camera doing it.
“Look I did nothing criminal, I did nothing illegal. And ya know there’s hit piece after hit piece after hit piece. And I’m glad the FBI and DOJ said that nothing illegal happened, no criminal activity,” Homan said when asked about it last month, not actually confirming or denying what he was reportedly caught on camera doing.
It doesn’t matter where the money is at this point, or the footage. If Trump’s FBI wants it buried, it will be buried, regardless of the validity of the evidence.