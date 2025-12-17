Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio Wrecked Trump’s Biggest Boat Strike Claim
Senator Chris Murphy revealed what two of Donald Trump’s top advisers said.
The U.S. military has conducted at least 25 strikes on boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific on the basis that the small watercraft were trying to smuggle drugs into the United States. But as it turns out, even top Trump officials don’t think that’s true.
So far, at least 95 people have been killed since the attacks began in early September. The White House has defended the violence, chalking it up to allegedly necessary efforts to thwart the pipeline of fentanyl into the country. Donald Trump has simultaneously leveraged the aggression to try to shove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro out of power, something that he attempted and failed to do in 2019.
Yet America’s senators are hearing an entirely different rationale for the military offensive. Recalling details of a classified meeting held Tuesday, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy said that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and State Secretary Marco Rubio admitted that no fentanyl is coming out of Venezuela. Instead, the boats are carrying cocaine—bound for Europe.
“I can tell you this,” Murphy said, noting he wasn’t discussing classified information. “The administration had no legal justification and had no national security justification for these strikes.
“And so we are spending billions of your taxpayer dollars to wage a war in the Caribbean to stop cocaine from going from Venezuela to Europe,” he said. “That is a massive waste of national security resources and your taxpayer dollars.”
Murphy underscored that Trump had overstepped his authority by attempting to use the seemingly fabricated drug threat to wage war against Venezuela without the express permission of Congress.
“Only Congress, only the American public, can authorize war,” he said. “And there is just no question that these are acts of war.”