ICE Violence Surges in Minneapolis as Noem Vows to Send in More Agents
Residents in Minneapolis are being terrorized by federal agents.
After the senseless killing of Renee Nicole Good at the hands of ICE last week, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has promised to send even more federal agents to Minneapolis—all but ensuring that more separation, detainment, violence, and general suffering will ensue.
This comes as numerous videos of ICE officers breaking down doors, using excessive force, and terrorizing communities with no justification circulate the internet.
“As we uncover more of this criminal activity, we’re going to continue to surge resources to make sure this abuse of government funds and government power no longer continues in Minnesota,” Noem said Sunday.
There are already at least 2,400 federal agents in the state already as part of “Operation Metro Surge.”
“We’re gonna have another large footprint coming here to ensure that we get that Title 8 mission under control and that we conduct very effective, unabated Title 8 immigration enforcement,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commander Gregory Bovino said to CBS News.
With their neighbors dead or detained and thousands of militarized agents in the street—with more on the way—it’s become clear that the Trump administration has no plans of stopping this crackdown, encouraging their personal gestapo to keep their feet on the community’s neck.