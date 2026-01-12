ICE Violence Surges in Minneapolis as Noem Vows to Send in More Agents

Complaining about a CNN headline that described the incident, Vance said: “What that headline leaves out is the fact that that very ICE officer nearly had his life ended, dragged by a car six months ago, 34 stitches in his leg, so you think maybe he’s a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him with an automobile?”

Setting aside the fact that it was Ross’s arm, not his leg, that was injured, Vance’s remarks also absurdly suggest that any officer hurt in the line of duty has a free pass to remain in the field and shoot dead civilians if they get scared. That’s exactly why desk duty exists, right?

It’s hard not to see the parallels between Ross’s interactions with Muñoz and Good. Not in the fact that Ross was in any danger from Good, but that in both cases, he drew his weapon in order to threaten his target when they did not immediately comply with his commands. In one case, that decision was deadly.