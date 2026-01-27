Canada’s Carney Says Trump Team Is Lying About Their Call After Davos
The Canadian prime minister says he told Trump he meant every word he said at Davos.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says that the Trump administration is misrepresenting a phone call the two had following Carney’s remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
“To be absolutely clear, and I said this to the president, I meant what I said in Davos. It was clear it was a broader set of issues that Canada was the first country to understand the change in U.S. trade policy that he had initiated. And we’re responding to that,” Carney told reporters Tuesday.
The night before, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed on Fox News that Carney was “very aggressively walking back some of the unfortunate remarks he made at Davos” in a phone call he had with President Trump earlier in the day. Over the weekend, Trump threatened to impose 100 percent tariffs against Canadian goods if Carney finalized a trade deal with China.
China and Canada did reach an agreement on canola oil exports from Canada and Chinese electric vehicles, but Carney ruled out a free trade agreement with Beijing on Monday, and flatly denied Bessent’s description of his conversation with Trump Tuesday morning.
“We had a very good conversation on a wide range of subjects, ranging from the situation in Ukraine, in Venezuela, Arctic security. We discussed as well what Canada is doing, positively, and this is the context of our discussion, what Canada is doing positively to build new partnerships around the world,” Carney added.
It’s pretty clear that Bessent is trying to save Trump’s dignity after Carney warned last week at Davos that the global trade order is in the middle of a “rupture” thanks to Trump’s economic bullying. Trump did not take the speech well, calling Canada ungrateful for all of the “freebies” he claimed the U.S. has provided over the years, and now Bessent is trying to paint Carney as regretful. However, it’s Bessent that is actually causing economic damage with his words.