Canada’s Carney Says Trump Team Is Lying About Their Call After Davos

Prime Minister Mark Carney says President Trump called him yesterday. He stands by his Davos comments - and didn’t walk back his statements as US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said he did. pic.twitter.com/Gq9QDq8keo — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) January 27, 2026

The night before, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed on Fox News that Carney was “very aggressively walking back some of the unfortunate remarks he made at Davos” in a phone call he had with President Trump earlier in the day. Over the weekend, Trump threatened to impose 100 percent tariffs against Canadian goods if Carney finalized a trade deal with China.

China and Canada did reach an agreement on canola oil exports from Canada and Chinese electric vehicles, but Carney ruled out a free trade agreement with Beijing on Monday, and flatly denied Bessent’s description of his conversation with Trump Tuesday morning.

“We had a very good conversation on a wide range of subjects, ranging from the situation in Ukraine, in Venezuela, Arctic security. We discussed as well what Canada is doing, positively, and this is the context of our discussion, what Canada is doing positively to build new partnerships around the world,” Carney added.