Trump, 79, Forgets the Word “Alzheimer’s”
But don’t worry, Donald Trump says he doesn’t have it.
President Donald Trump says he doesn’t care whether he has the same neurological disease his late father suffered from—whatever it was.
Speaking to New York magazine’s Ben Terris, the president recounted stories about his father, Fred Trump, who died in 1999 at the age of 93.
“He had one problem,” Trump said. “At a certain age, about 86, 87, he started getting, what do they call it?” He pointed to his forehead, and looked expectantly at White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
“Alzheimer’s,” Leavitt said.
“Is it something you think about at all?” Terris asked.
“No, I don’t think about it at all. You know why?” Trump replied. “Because whatever it is, my attitude is whatever.”
Trump’s laissez-faire attitude about his cognitive decline comes amid, well, a lot of apparent instances of cognitive decline. The president has repeatedly claimed that he has taken multiple cognitive tests amid multiple mysterious visits to the hospital for vague exams. Last week in Davos, Trump claimed that a massive bruise on his hand was the result of taking a “big aspirin.” But doctors have theorized that the president’s discolored hands could be a sign of something much worse.