Karoline Leavitt Appears to Throw CBP Chief Under the Bus on Minnesota
So that’s why Tom Homan is on his way to Minnesota.
Customs and Border Patrol boss Greg Bovino’s time in Minnesota appears to have come to a close.
The commander-at-large has overseen ICE and Border Patrol operations across the country, moving from city to city as the agencies violently scour neighborhoods to satisfy Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller’s mandate to arrest upwards of 3,000 people per day.
But press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed during a White House press briefing Monday that the Trump administration is shuffling Bovino elsewhere, apparently replacing him with border czar Tom Homan.
“Mr. Bovino is a wonderful man and he’s a great professional,” Leavitt said. “He is going to very much continue to lead Customs and Border Patrol throughout and across the country. Mr. Homan will be the main point of contact on the ground in Minneapolis.”
CNN reported just a few hours after Leavitt’s press briefing that Bovino and some CBP agents are expected to leave Minneapolis soon and return to their normal areas of work.
Bovino’s ousting from the North Star State appears to be a part of a larger restructuring in which the Trump administration is attempting to reinvent its approach to its immigration agenda.
Donald Trump announced Monday morning that he planned to send Homan to Minnesota “tonight” and work with Governor Tim Walz.
“I told Governor Walz that I would have Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future. He was happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I!”
Republicans have balked at the national backlash to ICE’s violence in Minnesota, which so far has involved the senseless killing of two U.S. citizens just weeks apart.
In the aftermath of their deaths, thousands of Americans have taken to the streets in protest. Trump’s job score has nosedived; he currently has a net approval rating of -19 percent.
The country, by all means, appears fed up with the reality of Trump’s immigration agenda, which has thus far deported people from the U.S. without due process, ripped children from their parents, and ushered thousands of untrained ICE agents into cities and neighborhoods where they are not wanted.
A CBS News poll published days before the Saturday killing of Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse working with veterans in Minneapolis, found that 61 percent of surveyed Americans felt that ICE agents were “too tough” when stopping and detaining people.