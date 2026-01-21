Republicans Cut Into Greenland Cake in Shocking Kennedy Center Party
The Republican members of Congress appeared at the event alongside a pro-Russian right-wing nationalist.
As President Trump headed to the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday evening, MAGA congressional Republicans—and a pro-Russian Romanian right-wing nationalist—were at the Kennedy Center taking a bite out of a Greenland-shaped, American flag-covered cake.
Representative Anna Paulina Luna could be seen in one video of the event alongside fellow Representatives Andy Ogles and Abe Hamadeh. Also in attendance was George Simion, the leader of Romania’s far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians party. Simion, who lost the 2025 Romanian presidential election, has been accused of acting as a Russian agent, and was even banned from Ukraine for pushing a “unionist ideology that denies the legitimacy of the state border of Ukraine,” according to Politico. Now he’s joined MAGA in their imperialistic venture on Greenland, something the anti-NATO Kremlin likely has little issue with, especially if they can get in on it too.
“We cut it!” Luna said after making the first slice.
“We will be there for all the free people in the world,” Simion says as he makes his cut, before mumbling under his breath about having to “get rid of Macron.”
This is yet another mockery of Greenland’s sovereignty as the Trump administration claims again and again that they will move to take Greenland regardless of any international protest.
“This is how some in the US view Greenland and its people — as a cake to be cut up and shared with smiles and laughter,” the European Commission’s Antoine Bondaz wrote. “Sorry, but this is deeply disrespectful and frankly pathetic.”
“Putin must be celebrating this.These are the enablers who are literally handing the United States to Putin,” chimed activist Fred Guttenberg. “Next, they will suggest that we call ourselves the Soviet Republic of America.”