“Not an Angel”: Trump Defends Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good Deaths

Trump on Alex Pretti and Renee Good: "He was not an angel and she was not an angel. You know, you look at some tapes."

Both Pretti and Good’s deaths were captured on camera, though the widely documented reality of the situation has not prevented the Trump administration from attempting to twist the narrative into one that benefits its immigration aims. In an effort to spin the story of their deaths, Trump and his allies have slandered Pretti and Good as “domestic terrorists” and even gone so far as to attack Pretti for owning a weapon, blatantly challenging his Second Amendment rights.



Almost immediately after Pretti was killed, DHS officials insisted that his death was justified on the basis that he had supposedly “approached officers with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.”

Weeks later, more video evidence emerged that depicted a previous clash between Pretti and ICE, 11 days before federal agents shot him dead in the street. In the clip, Pretti can be seen shouting, spitting, and kicking a government SUV before several agents tackle him to the ground.