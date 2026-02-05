“Not an Angel”: Trump Defends Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good Deaths
Donald Trump continues to insist that Alex Pretti and Renee Good were in the wrong.
Weeks after their murders, Donald Trump is still bad-mouthing the two U.S. citizens slain by his administration in Minnesota.
The president continued to bash Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good during a sit-down interview with NBC News Wednesday, telling the network that while he was “not happy” with the outcome of their interactions with ICE and CBP agents, he didn’t believe that they were entirely innocent, either.
“He was not an angel, and she was not an angel,” Trump said. “You know, you look at some tapes going back.”
Pretti was an ICU nurse who worked in Veterans Affairs, while Good was a 37-year-old mother and award-winning poet.
“But still, I’m not happy with what happened there. Nobody could be happy,” Trump continued. “But I’m always going to be with our great people of law enforcement. ICE, police, we have to back them. If we don’t back them, we don’t have a country.”
Both Pretti and Good’s deaths were captured on camera, though the widely documented reality of the situation has not prevented the Trump administration from attempting to twist the narrative into one that benefits its immigration aims. In an effort to spin the story of their deaths, Trump and his allies have slandered Pretti and Good as “domestic terrorists” and even gone so far as to attack Pretti for owning a weapon, blatantly challenging his Second Amendment rights.
Almost immediately after Pretti was killed, DHS officials insisted that his death was justified on the basis that he had supposedly “approached officers with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.”
Weeks later, more video evidence emerged that depicted a previous clash between Pretti and ICE, 11 days before federal agents shot him dead in the street. In the clip, Pretti can be seen shouting, spitting, and kicking a government SUV before several agents tackle him to the ground.
After the second video became widely publicized, Trump shared his renewed perspective on the ICU nurse, writing on Truth Social that Pretti was an “agitator” whose “stock has gone way down.”