Trump Suggests Alex Pretti Deserved to Get Shot Dead

“Agitator and, perhaps, insurrectionist, Alex Pretti’s stock has gone way down with the just released video of him screaming and spitting in the face of a very calm and under control ICE Officer, and then crazily kicking in a new and very expensive government vehicle, so hard and violent, in fact, that the taillight broke off in pieces,” Trump wrote.

Pretti was identified in previously unseen footage Thursday, tying him to another clash with officers 11 days before ICE agents killed him. In the clip, he can be seen shouting, spitting, and kicking a government SUV before several agents tackled him to the ground.

CNN reported Tuesday that an earlier incident between Pretti and ICE agents had left him with a broken rib, though they cited an anonymous source and did not make mention of where or when it allegedly happened.