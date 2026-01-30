Trump Suggests Alex Pretti Deserved to Get Shot Dead
Donald Trump flew off the handle over a video of Pretti kicking a law enforcement vehicle.
For all his platitudes in the wake of Alex Pretti’s death, Donald Trump doesn’t seem to care about or respect the slain ICU nurse one bit.
In a Truth Social post late Thursday night, the president coldly referred to Pretti as an “agitator” and claimed that his “stock has gone way down.”
“Agitator and, perhaps, insurrectionist, Alex Pretti’s stock has gone way down with the just released video of him screaming and spitting in the face of a very calm and under control ICE Officer, and then crazily kicking in a new and very expensive government vehicle, so hard and violent, in fact, that the taillight broke off in pieces,” Trump wrote.
Pretti was identified in previously unseen footage Thursday, tying him to another clash with officers 11 days before ICE agents killed him. In the clip, he can be seen shouting, spitting, and kicking a government SUV before several agents tackled him to the ground.
CNN reported Tuesday that an earlier incident between Pretti and ICE agents had left him with a broken rib, though they cited an anonymous source and did not make mention of where or when it allegedly happened.
A representative for the family told the Minnesota Star Tribune Wednesday that they could not confirm if Pretti broke his rib interacting with officers, but recalled that a previous altercation between Pretti and federal agents had torn his clothes and left him in pain with unknown injuries, which the representative noted Pretti did not seek medical treatment for.
“It was quite a display of abuse and anger, for all to see, crazed and out of control,” Trump continued. “The ICE Officer was calm and cool, not an easy thing to be under those circumstances! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”
In just a few short weeks, Operation Metro Surge has conducted militarized raids across Minnesota, terrorizing residents and killing two U.S. citizens while carrying out Trump’s immigration agenda.
In defense of the plan, Trump and his allies have challenged the Second Amendment, suggesting that Pretti deserved to die for carrying a gun—despite the fact that he was licensed to do so. They also unsuccessfully tried to smear Pretti and the other victim, award-winning poet Renee Nicole Good, as “domestic terrorists” intent on killing federal officers.
But their deaths—and the ensuing smear campaign—were not received well by the American public. Instead, protests ensued across the country, demanding an immediate end to ICE’s brutality. People of all stripes flooded town halls for Republicans and Democrats alike to vent their frustrations, booing their support for a recent Homeland Security funding package that provided ongoing support for ICE.
Trump initially appeared wary of the boiling tensions. Earlier this week, he tapped border czar Tom Homan to oversee the agency’s presence in Minnesota, replacing Customs and Border Protection chief Greg Bovino in the process. On Thursday, Homan told reporters that he was working on a “drawdown” plan to scale back the number of agents occupying the North Star State.
None of that appeared to matter by that evening, though, when a reporter asked Trump if the administration was finally going to scale back in Minnesota.
“No, no. Not at all,” Trump replied.