MAGA Ramps Up Victim-Blaming After New Video of Alex Pretti Emerges

President Trump posted the video of Pretti on Truth Social without comment. Donald Trump Jr. posted the clip as well, with the caption “just a peaceful legal observer?!?!?”

“LEFTIST HOAX DESTROYED. New video shows Alex Pretti violently attacking federal officers and destroying federal law enforcement vehicles. His firearm is fully visible in the footage,” right-wing commentator Benny Johnson wrote. “This video PROVES that Alex Pretti was not an ‘innocent bystander’ or ‘legal observer.’ He was a violent agitator and psychopath hellbent on attacking federal law enforcement. Another left wing hoax destroyed.”

🚨 BBC obtains footage from January 13 of a man they say is Alex Pretti



Videos appears to show him spitting at federal law enforcement and attacking their vehicle

Disgraced former New York City Mayor and Trump stooge Rudy Giuliani used the clip to suggest that “[Pretti] and his female activist accomplice seemed to be executing a classic ‘rearrest,’ they were trained to do, when he got himself shot.?” It is unclear what Giuliani is even talking about, as it is clear from the video of Pretti’s killing that he was protecting a woman from agents while being pepper-sprayed in the face.