MAGA Ramps Up Victim-Blaming After New Video of Alex Pretti Emerges
The right never cared that federal agents killed Alex Pretti in broad daylight.
MAGA is using a new clip of an earlier interaction between Alex Pretti and federal agents in Minnesota to justify him being shot 10 times while defenseless.
In the video that emerged Wednesday evening, Pretti is seen yelling at agents in an SUV before kicking the vehicle’s taillight as it begins to drive away. Then four agents get out of the vehicle and tackle him to the ground before releasing him. It is unclear what happened immediately before and after the clip. Eleven days later, he was killed.
President Trump posted the video of Pretti on Truth Social without comment. Donald Trump Jr. posted the clip as well, with the caption “just a peaceful legal observer?!?!?”
“LEFTIST HOAX DESTROYED. New video shows Alex Pretti violently attacking federal officers and destroying federal law enforcement vehicles. His firearm is fully visible in the footage,” right-wing commentator Benny Johnson wrote. “This video PROVES that Alex Pretti was not an ‘innocent bystander’ or ‘legal observer.’ He was a violent agitator and psychopath hellbent on attacking federal law enforcement. Another left wing hoax destroyed.”
Disgraced former New York City Mayor and Trump stooge Rudy Giuliani used the clip to suggest that “[Pretti] and his female activist accomplice seemed to be executing a classic ‘rearrest,’ they were trained to do, when he got himself shot.?” It is unclear what Giuliani is even talking about, as it is clear from the video of Pretti’s killing that he was protecting a woman from agents while being pepper-sprayed in the face.
“Alex Pretti was itching for another confrontation with Border Patrol, whom he’d been stalking, harassing and terrorizing,” Megyn Kelly chimed, lying through her keyboard. “HE had been victimizing THEM. His felonies are on tape. He was reckless, and it cost him his life. Find another poster boy, illegal-loving Leftists.”
The pathetic argument quickly received a lot of blowback.
“Federal agents shot him ten times after disarming him, Megyn,” liberal podcaster Jon Favreau responded. “If you’d like to live in a country where the punishment for kicking a taillight is a public execution, you’re free to leave America. No one is buying your bullshit. You’ve lost the country on this one. Go juice your audience numbers with some other rage bait.”
It’s hard to fathom just how morally bankrupt you have to be to use a video of Pretti kicking a car—just days after agents murdered Renee Good—to determine that he’s a “violent agitator and psychopath” who deserved those 10 bullets. These are the same people who think January 6 insurrectionist Ashley Babbitt is some kind of martyr. And don’t ever forget—the Trump administration’s first response to Pretti’s killing was to slander him as a “domestic terrorist” who “tried to assassinate federal law enforcement.”