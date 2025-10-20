Why Is Vance Fighting With a 23-Year-Old Over Trump’s AI Poop Video?
Donald Trump posted a video of himself dumping raw sewage over No Kings protesters—and the vice president is shamelessly defending him.
Our vice president is spending his days beefing with a 23-year-old liberal influencer over an AI video our president posted of himself dropping a massive load of shit on protesters from a fighter jet.
The video, posted on Saturday, depicts Trump piloting a fighter jet and wearing a golden crown while “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins plays in the background. The jet then flies over massive No Kings protests, dropping large piles of liquidy poop on the people below. Democratic Gen Z influencer Harry Sisson is featured prominently, and is covered in poop in seconds.
It’s almost hard to fathom how incredibly stupid and absurd the video is, much less the fact that it was posted by the sitting president.
“Can a reporter please ask Trump why he posted an AI video of himself dropping poop on me from a fighter jet?” Sisson posted on X on Sunday. “That would be great thanks.”
Vice President Vance felt the need to chime in. “I’ll ask him for you Harry.”
Sisson is known for making pro–Democratic establishment TikToks aimed at high schoolers and college undergraduates. The vice president shouldn’t even know who he is, much less be replying to him snarkily over perhaps the stupidest thing the president has ever posted. And yet this proves once again that Vance, a true shitposter at heart, is more concerned with “winning” the internet than he is with actually leading the country.
“I think this proves beyond a reasonable doubt that both Donald Trump and JD Vance are mentally deranged,” Sisson later said on his Instagram. “And it’s incredibly concerning that these are the people who have access to the nuclear codes … I think this is so pathetic.”
What is the Trump administration’s obsession with posting these tacky AI videos anyway? From the sombrero video with Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer to a Fox News deepfake, the president seems to be incredibly fond of the slop.