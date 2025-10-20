Why Is Vance Fighting With a 23-Year-Old Over Trump’s AI Poop Video?

Sisson is known for making pro–Democratic establishment TikToks aimed at high schoolers and college undergraduates. The vice president shouldn’t even know who he is, much less be replying to him snarkily over perhaps the stupidest thing the president has ever posted. And yet this proves once again that Vance, a true shitposter at heart, is more concerned with “winning” the internet than he is with actually leading the country.

“I think this proves beyond a reasonable doubt that both Donald Trump and JD Vance are mentally deranged,” Sisson later said on his Instagram. “And it’s incredibly concerning that these are the people who have access to the nuclear codes … I think this is so pathetic.”

What is the Trump administration’s obsession with posting these tacky AI videos anyway? From the sombrero video with Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer to a Fox News deepfake, the president seems to be incredibly fond of the slop.