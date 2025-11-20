Skip Navigation
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Suggests Executing Dems Who Told Troops to Obey Constitution

Donald Trump is accusing the Democratic lawmakers of sedition—and suggesting they should be hanged.

Donald Trump angrily points a finger
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

On Tuesday, multiple congressional Democrats made a video reminding the members of the military and intelligence community of their duty to the Constitution, not to President Trump. On Thursday, Trump called them “TRAITORS” and shared a post calling for them to be executed. 

The fairly milquetoast video that drew Trump’s outrage featured Senators Mark Kelly and Elissa Slotkin, and Representatives Jason Crow, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander, and Chrissy Houlahan—all former military or intelligence veterans. 

“This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens. Like us, you all swore an oath to protect and defend this Constitution. Right now, the threats to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home,” the Democrats said. “Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders.”

The clip set Trump and MAGA off. 

“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP??? President DJT.” 

X screenshot Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH! Nov 20, 2025, 10:21 AM

“HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!” read another post retruthed by Trump.

Truth Social screenshot

“Get these people out of office!!  They aren’t doing their jobs, they are looking for ways to be rebels, and take others with them.  They need to go!!!” yet another said.

“Why aren’t they under arrest for sedition......thrown out of their offices...ENOUGH IS ENOUGH…” read another.

It’s rich to hear the January 6 crowd who wanted to hang Mike Pence now whine about sedition, treason, and conspiracy. Trump absolutely has pitted the military against normal American citizens. From releasing them into the streets of American cities, to the possibility of sending them to polling stations in blue districts to “monitor” elections, there is a clear attempt from Trump here to make the military his personal army rather than a body beholden to the rules of the Constitution he has so much disdain for. 

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Signs Bill to Release Epstein Files—and Immediately Freaks Out

Donald Trump is not happy about the impending release of the Epstein files.

Donald Trump speaks while sitting in the Oval Office
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The public is on the verge of accessing the Epstein files, and Donald Trump is not happy about it.

After fighting for months to keep the files under lock and key, Trump expediently signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act Wednesday evening, hours after the Senate advanced it to his desk. Then, he went on a sprawling rant on social media in an apparent effort to twist his public image away from the longtime cozy relationship he maintained with the child sex trafficker and refocus on Democrats in the scandal that he has long branded as a “hoax.”

“Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!” Trump posted after accusing a slew of high-profile Democrats of financially benefiting from their own relationships with the deceased financier.

“As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively,” Trump said, referring to a missive he gave to Congress mere days ago.

At the time, that directive seemed to be little more than an effort to save face. House Republicans were lining up alongside Democrats to release the files, despite private meetings with Trump in which the president (unsuccessfully) begged his congressional allies to change their minds.

“At my direction, the Department of Justice has already turned over close to fifty thousand pages of documents to Congress. Do not forget—The Biden Administration did not turn over a SINGLE file or page related to Democrat Epstein, nor did they ever even speak about him,” Trump continued.

“Democrats have used the ‘Epstein’ issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories, including THE GREAT BIG BEAUTIFUL TAX CUT BILL, Strong Borders, No Men in Women’s Sports or Transgender for Everyone, ending DEI, stopping Biden’s Record Setting Inflation, lowering Prices, Biggest Tax and Regulation Cuts in History, ending EIGHT Wars, rebuilding our Military, knocking out Iran’s Nuclear capability, getting Trillions of Dollars INVESTED in the U.S.A., creating the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World, and even delivering a HUGE DEFEAT to the Democrats on the recent Shutdown Disaster.”

Epstein, a New York socialite who orchestrated an international child sex trafficking ring to service the sick desires of the ultra wealthy, is believed to have abused hundreds of young girls.

The Trump administration first bungled the release of the files in July, when the Justice Department issued a memo that contradicted Attorney General Pam Bondi on the alleged existence of Epstein’s so-called “client list.” Since then, Trump has attempted to brush off the scandal, repeatedly referring to it as a Democrat-invented “hoax.”

“For years our Great Nation has had to endure RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, IMPEACHMENT HOAX #1, IMPEACHMENT HOAX #2, and many other Democrat created Witch Hunts and Scams, all of which have been so terrible and divisive for our Country, and have been done to confuse, deflect, and distract from the GREAT JOB that Republicans, and the Trump Administration, are doing,” Trump concluded. “This latest Hoax will backfire on the Democrats just as all of the rest have! Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump has claimed he cut off contact with Epstein after the financier was convicted in 2009 for soliciting underage prostitutes, referring to Epstein as a “creep.” But recent releases from the Epstein estate indicate that Epstein was still hypervigilant of his old pal even as Trump ascended to the White House.

The House Oversight Committee released more than 20,000 emails last week that they had obtained from Epstein’s estate. The documents included multiple mentions of Trump, such as in a 2011 email, when Epstein expressed he was grateful Trump had stayed quiet about details of Epstein’s life. The “dog that hasn’t barked is Trump,” Epstein wrote, despite the fact that Trump had spent hours at one of Epstein’s properties with a known victim.

In a 2017 exchange with former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, Epstein said that Trump was the worst individual he knew.

“I have met some very bad people, none as bad as Trump,” he wrote. “Not one decent cell in his body.”

When queried by Trump biographer Michael Wolff in 2019 about the extent of the president’s knowledge of abductions of young girls, Epstein remarked: “Of course he knew about the girls he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Discussed Taking Over CNN With Larry Ellison

The Trump administration wants Paramount to seize CNN next—and fire the current hosts.

Larry Ellison leans back and smiles as he looks at Trump while speaking at the White House
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Trump and Larry Ellison—the conservative billionaire behind Oracle who wants to “retrain” the TikTok algorithm to be more pro-Israel—met to discuss which CNN hosts to fire if Ellison acquired the media company in a Paramount Warner Bros. Discovery deal, according to a Guardian report.

The two discussed firing Erin Burnett and Brianna Keilar (both of whom Trump has issues with) and putting CBS’s 60 Minutes—now controlled by another Zionist, Bari Weiss—on CNN. While Paramount is run by Ellion’s son David, the senior Ellison owns the biggest share of the company.

This casual conversation shows that billionaires with agendas and a direct line to Trump have the power to change what Americans are seeing in the entire media landscape—from their TikTok For You page to their television. But FCC chair Brendan Carr, who made news earlier this fall for his active muzzling of late night host Jimmy Kimmel, doesn’t foresee any antitrust or corruption problems.

“I’d be very surprised if there was an FCC role at all in that type of transaction,” Carr previously told The Guardian, also mentioning that he was “not focused on the rumor mills around those transactions.”

Paramount’s initial bid for Warner Bros. is due Thursday, November 20.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Republican Aide Charged With Faking Violent Leftist Attack on Herself

A former aide for a Republican representative is accused of staging an elaborate attack and lying to law enforcement about it.

Photos of the aide's back and stomach. On her back is written "[REDACTED FEDERAL OFFICIAL 1] IS RACIST" and on her stomach is "TRUMP WHORE."
Department of Justice

A former congressional aide to a Republican congressman staged a fake anti-Trump attack against her over the summer and is now facing federal charges.

Natalie Greene, who used to work for Representative Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, allegedly paid a body modification artist $500 to physically wound her, tie her up with zip ties, and write “Trump Whore” on her stomach and “Van Drew is a racist” on her back, the New Jersey Globe reports.

All of this took place in July, with Greene’s friend calling 911 claiming the two had been ambushed by three men on a hiking trail in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. When police arrived, they found Greene with her shirt pulled over her head, bound with black zip ties, and the words written on her body. She also said the attackers threatened her with a gun.

According to federal prosecutors, Greene, a Rutgers law student, was lying about nearly everything. She drove to Pennsylvania to hire the modification artist, providing a pattern she had already made. Greene had matching zip ties in her car, and according to cellphone records, and her friend had searched for “zip ties near me” two days before the supposed attack.

Days after the incident, while Greene was getting treated for her wounds, FBI investigators interviewed her and her friend, and their stories did not match. She has been charged with one count of conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and one count of making false statements to federal law enforcement.

In a statement, Drew’s congressional office said they were “deeply saddened by today’s news,” adding, “While Natalie is no longer associated with the congressman’s government office, our thoughts and prayers are with her and hope she’s getting the care she needs.”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

MAGA Is Livid Ted Cruz Accidentally Helped Block Texas Redistricting

Oops!

Senator Ted Cruz sits on the dais during a Senate hearing
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s major electoral setback in Texas is thanks, in no small part, to Ted Cruz.

A three-judge panel ruled against the Lone Star State’s gerrymandering effort Tuesday, ordering Texas to return to its 2021 maps for the upcoming midterm elections. The decision was written by Judge Jeffrey V. Brown, whom Cruz recommended to the bench in 2019.

That realization has enraged some members of Trump’s base, who have questioned how the Houston native could have recommended someone who would rule against the president’s agenda.

“Brown was a clear miss by Ted Cruz,” argued conservative political strategist Mike Davis in a Fox News op-ed Wednesday.

Brown wrote in the Tuesday ruling that “substantial evidence” proved Texas had “racially gerrymandered” its latest districts.

Trump suggested in July that Texas could give Republicans five more House seats by flipping a handful of blue districts next year via “a very simple redrawing.” The Justice Department then threatened to take legal action on the matter, asserting that at least four Texas congressional districts were “unconstitutional” since the presence of multiple racial groups had made white people the regional electoral minority.

Redistricting is perfectly legal—so long as it complies with federal law. Trump’s directive for Texas forced the state to focus on race rather than politics, in defiance of national nondiscrimination laws. Brown noted in the legal opinion that if the effort had intended to thwart Democratic strongholds in the state, it would have also targeted majority white Democrat districts,” but those were “conspicuously absent.”

Brown determined that reverting to the 2021 map was a more adequate solution than providing Texas with the opportunity to draw up another plan, since not only was the 2021 iteration developed by the state legislature (as opposed to the state judiciary) but it has successfully been used in two previous congressional elections, as well as an ongoing special election. The judicial ruling effectively crushed Trump’s dream to reshape Texas to help Republicans in Washington.

Meanwhile, Cruz is laying the groundwork to run for president in 2028, though it’s unclear who in the MAGA movement will rally to his side.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

White House Celebrates as International Student Enrollment Plummets

Not quite ...

Donald Trump speaks while sitting at his desk in the Oval Office
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

The White House is so desperate to scrape together some “good news” that it’s trying to tout a decline in the number of new international students enrolling at American universities. That would actually be really bad—if it were the whole story, that is.

The number of new international students enrolling at American universities has decreased 17 percent since last year, according to the White House’s Wednesday “good news” roundup, which cited a recent survey from the Institute of International Education. The Trump administration celebrated the dip, claiming it was “reclaiming spots for American students on college campuses.”

But there’s more to this number than meets the eye. In fall 2025, 29 percent of institutions reported an increase in the number of new international students enrolling, 14 percent said the number was stable, and 57 percent said there was a decrease, according to the IIE study. However, the total number of international students only declined by 1 percent, and the number of international undergraduates actually increased by 2 percent. So it doesn’t look like too many spots were actually “reclaimed.”

The high percentage drop of enrollment can be explained by a significant drop in the number of students signed up for Optional Practical Training programs, which allow students to remain in the United States after they have completed their studies—a program that the State Department is planning to gut. It seems that international students are still studying in the United States; they’re simply taking their newfound knowledge with them after they finish school to make their home countries great instead of ours.

An enrollment dip is still not good news, however. International students paying full tuition and higher fees can help to cross-subsidize lower in-state tuition for American citizens. Outside of the financial incentive, involving international students in U.S. higher education has had tremendous positive outcomes for American society and higher education.

This study comes after the Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas in August and arrested multiple foreign-born students and faculty over their speech or political affiliation, making clear that international students are not safe to remain in the United States. Ninety-six percent of institutions said that the dip was the result of concerns about visa applications, and 68 percent said it was due to travel restrictions, according to the study.

At the same time, the Trump administration has moved to increase the cost of an H-1B temporary visa by a factor of more than 10,000 percent, creating a sky-high financial barrier to those wishing to come to the United States for work.

Read about international students:
The High Price of Barring International Students
Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Dem Demands Transcript of Trump-MBS Call After Khashoggi Killing

What did Trump and Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman discuss on the phone after the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi?

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Donald Trump hold each other’s hands (strangely) in the Oval Office of the White House.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s claim Tuesday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “knew nothing about” the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi may be undercut by a phone call he had with the monarch.

Democratic Representative Eugene Vindman said in a speech on the House floor Tuesday night that he reviewed the phone call at the time when he was a staffer on the National Security Council during Trump’s first term, calling it as problematic as the one between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Trump that led to the president’s impeachment in 2019.

“After the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, I reviewed a call between the president and the Saudi crown prince. The American people and the Khashoggi family deserve to know what was said on that call. If history is any guide, the receipts will be shocking,” the Virginia congressman said, calling for the president to release the full transcript of the call.

The phone call Vindman is referring to is suspected to be from June 2019, when the White House reported that a call took place.

On Tuesday, when a reporter asked bin Salman and Trump about the U.S. intelligence conclusion that the crown prince personally ordered Khashoggi’s killing, Trump rushed to bin Salman’s defense.

“You don’t have to embarrass our guest by asking something like that,” Trump snapped. He added, “A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman that you’re talking about, whether you like him or didn’t like him, things happen.”

Based on Trump’s close ties with MBS, as the crown prince is commonly known, the phone call may be damaging to the president, especially considering that Trump claims to have protected MBS from congressional action over Khashoggi’s murder during his first term.

“I saved his ass,” Trump said to reporter Bob Woodward for his 2020 book Rage. “I was able to get Congress to leave him alone. I was able to get them to stop.”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Guts Federal Protections for Whistleblowers

Donald Trump is about to make it a lot harder for whistleblowers to come forward.

Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office
Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The White House is close to implementing a new rule that would effectively eradicate congressionally approved whistleblower protections.

Congress has passed several laws since the 1970s extending protections to federal workers who call out governmental wrongdoing. But the Trump administration is planning on chipping away at that by updating its policy on accountability, which would “exclude senior employees from legal protections that prohibit U.S. government agencies from retaliating against whistleblowers,” reported Reuters Tuesday.

Federal employment attorneys noted that the new policy would make targets out of the people most likely to find themselves in positions to uncover serious corruption.

“Translation: Trump can fire federal employees who point out that he’s broken the law. That’s pretty damn dark,” wrote Miles Taylor, an ex–Homeland Security official who drew national attention in 2018 when he anonymously penned an op-ed for The New York Times claiming to be part of the internal “resistance” against Trump’s first-term agenda.

It would follow through on Donald Trump’s April proposal to create a new federal employee category to “enhance accountability.”

“This rule empowers federal agencies to swiftly remove employees in policy-influencing roles for poor performance, misconduct, corruption, or subversion of Presidential directives, without lengthy procedural hurdles,” reads a White House fact sheet from the time on the proposed changes.

The Office of Personnel Management estimated at the time that the switch-up could affect as many as 50,000 positions across government agencies.

The Trump administration told Reuters Tuesday that the new rule would not strip employees of their current protections but would “put individual federal agencies in charge of enforcing those safeguards.”

“This administration is making good on its determination to silence dissent in all forms, creating a culture of fear, silence and intimidation,” Andrew Bakaj, chief legal counsel of the nonpartisan group Whistleblower Aid, told Reuters in a statement.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Publicly Threatens to Fire Scott Bessent in Unhinged Rant

A joke? Not a joke? You decide.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
John Lamparski/Getty Images

President Trump joked (we think) about firing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent while Bessent was sitting right in front of him.

“Interest rates are down despite the Fed. I mean Scott, you gotta work on this guy. He’s got some real mental problems. He has something wrong with him,” Trump said while addressing the Kennedy Center on Wednesday, referring to current Fed Chair Jerome Powell. “I’ll be honest, I’d love to fire his ass. He should be fired. Guy’s grossly incompetent. And he should be sued for spending $4 billion to build a little building. I’m building a ballroom that’s gonna cost a tiny fraction of that.

“You gotta work on him, Scott,” Trump continued. “The only thing Scott’s blowing it on is the Fed. Because … the rates are too high, Scott. And if you don’t get it fixed fast, I’m gonna fire your ass, OK?” The crowd roared with laughter. “I wanna get him out, Scott!”

This is a pretty stunning undermining of his own staff, even for Trump. And if the economy is doing so well, why is he so pressed about rates getting cut?

“Translation: the economy isn’t bad enough, let’s speedrun a recession!” California Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office posted in response.

Trump has been after Powell for months now, threatening to fire him over and over again for not cutting interest rates and refusing to fully capitulate to Trump’s aggressive economic plans.

It’s unclear how much power Bessent has to influence Powell’s job security, if any at all. Bessent is one of the front-runners for Powell’s job, although he has told the president he doesn’t want it. That’s probably a smart decision.

“I get that Treasury Secretary is a cool job ... but if I were a billionaire, there is [no] way I’m staying in a job that requires me to spin indefensible, economically-illiterate policies for a morally-corrupt boss who tries to humiliate me publicly,” Manhattan Institute senior fellow Jessica Riedl wrote on X. “I’d be on a beach somewhere.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump’s Ukraine Peace Plan Gives Putin Everything He Wants

Donald Trump will be hard pressed to get Ukraine to agree to the deal.

Donald Trump smiles and points while boarding Air Force One
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s newest plan to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would give President Vladimir Putin exactly what he wants—and Ukraine isn’t happy.

Trump’s sweeping new proposal would require Ukraine to give up Donbas, an industrial region in the eastern part of the country, the Financial Times reported Wednesday. The framework deal would also require Ukraine to reduce the size of its armed forces, and not to use certain weapons. The deal would make it significantly harder for Ukraine to defend itself from Russian military incursion, and move the country’s border with Russia closer to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

A senior White House official told Politico that a peace agreement could come “as soon as this week.” But it’s not looking likely that Ukraine will accept.

The newest proposal was tantamount to surrendering Ukraine’s sovereignty, one person familiar with the deal told the FT. They said that Russia was attempting to “play” the United States, which was eager to “show progress” had been made on the deal.

The 28-point plan was reportedly drafted by Trump’s special envoy and business partner Steve Witkoff in collaboration with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, as a follow-up to the president’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza, according to Axios. Of course, Trump’s plan for Gaza was a resounding failure, as Israel has continued its campaign of deadly military strikes.

Earlier this week, Witkoff discussed the plan with Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, a Ukrainian official told Axios. Dmitriev said that Moscow is likely to accept the plan, saying, “We feel the Russian position is really being heard.”

Trump has already tried and failed to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to agree to concede territory during a disastrous meeting at the White House last month. Trump also reneged on an offer to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, and claimed that he didn’t think Ukraine stood a chance against Russia.

