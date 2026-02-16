Bondi Blasted After Adding Elvis and Marilyn Monroe to Epstein List

Also named on the list are Trump enemies like George Clooney and former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is also mentioned with her name spelled incorrectly.

Arguably the most egregious part of the letter, however, is the assertion from Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche that the DOJ had fulfilled its legal requirements and considers the legal matters of Epstein and his associates and accomplices settled. Khanna called out Bondi’s antics on X.

The DOJ has yet to release all six million files relating to Epstein, and this list of names looks like an attempt to placate critics. But the end result is the opposite, with Bondi exposed for avoiding the information that would be damaging to Trump and his friends. It’s obvious that the Trump administration is trying in vain to pacify the public about Epstein but is failing blatantly.