Bondi Blasted After Adding Elvis and Marilyn Monroe to Epstein List
Attorney General Pam Bondi added just about every name to the email list.
Attorney General Pam Bondi tried to pacify critics of the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files by sending Congress a letter Saturday with a list of 130 names—which for some reason, included dead celebrities.
The list contains some absurd names, including people whom Epstein had merely mentioned but never met, such as Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, and Janis Joplin. Monroe passed away when Epstein was only 9. While the list does include the names of known Epstein associates, such as President Trump, Les Wexner, and Steve Bannon, it also includes Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna, who have pushed for the files’ release.
Also named on the list are Trump enemies like George Clooney and former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is also mentioned with her name spelled incorrectly.
Arguably the most egregious part of the letter, however, is the assertion from Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche that the DOJ had fulfilled its legal requirements and considers the legal matters of Epstein and his associates and accomplices settled. Khanna called out Bondi’s antics on X.
The DOJ has yet to release all six million files relating to Epstein, and this list of names looks like an attempt to placate critics. But the end result is the opposite, with Bondi exposed for avoiding the information that would be damaging to Trump and his friends. It’s obvious that the Trump administration is trying in vain to pacify the public about Epstein but is failing blatantly.