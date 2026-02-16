Billionaire Trump Donor Closing U.S. Plant and Moving Work to China
“They’re not answering or returning anyone’s calls,” said the local union leader.
One of President Trump’s oldest donors is closing a manufacturing plant in Ohio and moving it to China, a slap in the face to the American workers he claimed to be fighting for.
Hedge fund billionaire John Paulson plans to offshore the East Lake, Ohio, plant of Conn Selmer, the largest U.S. manufacturer of brass and orchestra instruments.
“We can’t have American producers closing American factories and offshoring. We need to protect American jobs and protect American manufacturing,” Paulson said just last year.
“We came in with a full proposal, fully prepared to bargain, and they started off with a presentation of telling us how bad we were doing,” said UAW Local 2359 president and plant worker Robert Hines. “To go publicly on CNBC to support the Trump administration’s positive views on tariffs and all that stuff, and then you turn around and [say you] want to go send the work right over to China … it’s a slap in our face.”
Paulson raised $50.5 million for Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign. And like Trump, he’s pushed pro–domestic worker rhetoric while leaving those same workers out to dry.
“It’s going to take a lot of money out of East Lake,” Hines said. “We’ve had people come out [and] show love to try to keep the place open, and the company just isn’t open to it. They’re not answering or returning anyone’s calls.”