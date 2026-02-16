Billionaire Trump Donor Closing U.S. Plant and Moving Work to China

But rollout of the revamped SAVE database came much too quickly: Not all of the new data had been added yet, resulting in persistent mistakes. Not only were numerous voters being falsely declared noncitizens, but they were then being referred to the Department of Homeland Security for possible criminal investigations.

In March, Trump demanded DHS give states free access to SAVE, and partner with the Department of Government Efficiency to comb through voter rolls. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, or USCIS, got Americans’ Social Security numbers from DOGE—some of whose employees were accused of misusing that information in an attempt to overturn election results.

The biggest addition to the federal SAVE database was troves of confidential information from the Social Security Administration. David Jennings, the associate chief of the USCIS, bragged on a call that it had only taken two weeks to get the tool up and running. “I think that’s remarkable. Kind of proud of it,” he said.