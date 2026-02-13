Epstein Fallout Explodes Around the World—but Not on Team Trump
In the last 24 hours, three people named in the Epstein files have faced major consequences.
The ripple effect of the most recent release of the Epstein files has traveled across the water, causing high-profile resignations and even criminal charges everywhere, except where they’re needed most: the White House.
Dubai Ports World CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, whom Jeffrey Epstein thanked in an email for a “torture video,” resigned from his post on Friday. The company announced his replacement in a statement that made no mention of Epstein.
Former Obama White House counsel and Goldman Sachs chief legal officer Kathryn Ruemmler also had an extensive, close personal relationship with Epstein. The high-ranking Democratic lawyer spent significant time with Epstein well after his 2008 conviction, tagging along on “lunches and dinners with celebrities, apartment hunting, and personal beauty appointments,” according to documents reviewed by CNN. On Thursday, she resigned from Goldman Sachs.
And that same day, even Thorbjorn Jagland—the former prime minister of Norway—faced consequences for his alleged financial ties to Epstein. He had his diplomatic immunity revoked and has been charged with “gross corruption” in Norway.
These are perhaps the most direct and tangible consequences for having a relationship with the infamous sexual predator, aside from the now former Prince Andrew, who was essentially booted from the British royal family for his extensive allegations of sexual abuse alongside Epstein. And yet multiple people within the current Trump administration are in the files—and remain unaffected.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who lived next door to Epstein in New York, went on the conservative Pod Force One podcast last year and told an elaborate story about how he swore to never meet with Epstein again after a strange interaction in 2005. But the files revealed that Lutnick was lying blatantly, and that he took his entire family to Epstein’s island seven years after he said he cut off ties. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Dr. Mehmet Oz invited Epstein over for a Valentine’s party in 2016—eight years after Epstein was registered as a sex offender. Both men have received the full support of the Trump administration, even as calls for their resignations have increased, along with actual results around the world. That’s nothing to say of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg, Elon Musk, and many more with ties to the disgraced sex offender.
If the former prime minister of a major European country, an international CEO, and the general counsel of Goldman Sachs can all get sacked over their clear connections to Epstein, why can’t Lutnick, Oz, or any other government official who was involved with Epstein after his sex offender registry do the same?