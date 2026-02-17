Trump Uses Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson’s Death to Attack Obama
Donald Trump thought this was the perfect time to brag about himself ... and attack the former president.
President Trump used the death of civil right activist Jesse Jackson to take a cheap shot at former President Barack Obama—and to pat himself on the back for not being racist.
“The Reverend Jesse Jackson is Dead at 84. I knew him well, long before becoming President. He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and ‘street smarts.’ He was very gregarious - Someone who truly loved people! Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist by the Scoundrels and Lunatics on the Radical Left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday morning.
“Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him,” he continued. “He had much to do with the Election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who Jesse could not stand. He loved his family greatly, and to them I send my deepest sympathies and condolences. Jesse will be missed! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”
Jackson, a Martin Luther King Jr. protege perhaps best known for his Rainbow/PUSH Coalition activism of the 80s and 90s, passed away early Tuesday morning at the age of 84. A cause of death was not given but his family said he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones.
And while the president is not exaggerating about his past relationship with Jackson, his family put out a much more thoughtful public eulogy.
“Our father was a servant leader—not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world,” their statement read. “We shared him with the world, and in return the world became part of our extended family.”
And for what it’s worth, Jackson and Obama did have a contentious relationship at times. While Jackson was an early supporter of Obama’s, he was very critical of his lack of emphasis on Black issues, accusing the then-senator in 2007 of “acting like he’s white” with his weak response to the overcharging of six Black teenagers in the Jena 6 case. (He later said his comments were taken out of context.) And in 2008, Jackson was overheard on a hot mic chastising Obama for his rightward shift, saying, “See, Barack’s been, ahh, talking down to black people on this faith-based ... I want to cut his nuts off.”
He endorsed Obama nonetheless, crying when he learned that he would become the first Black president. He then endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Bernie Sanders in 2020.
This story has been updated.