Hakeem Jeffries Plays Dumb on Abolish ICE: “I Don’t Understand”

“Sixty-five percent of people taken by ICE had no convictions, that’s from the Cato Institute, a right-wing institute. ICE has killed eight people this year alone that we know of.… Over 60 percent of Americans now disapprove of ICE. That means in three weeks, it’s gone from 30 percent to 60 percent,” Ali said. “If you lead on something, people will follow. It seems the wind is behind your back for the first time ever.… You said you wanna rein in ICE.… Why not lead, and say ‘abolish ICE’?”

“What you’re telling us is that you want our taxpayer dollars to pay for a lawless, masked, armed agency to continue terrorizing our cities,” Ali continued. “I’m trying to figure out how you as a leader can be telling Americans that their taxpayer dollars should be going to ICE.”

.@RepJeffries "can't understand" my questions about why he won't lead and embrace "Abolish ICE."



I was speaking English, and my microphone wasn't muted.



Listen for yourselves. pic.twitter.com/Fhkwdsitqy — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 15, 2026

“I don’t understand anything that you just said,” Jeffries replied curtly.