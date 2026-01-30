Epstein Files Expose His Friendship With Steve Bannon and Elon Musk
Remember when Musk said that Trump would appear in the Epstein files? Well, there’s some bad news for him too in the latest files.
A new batch of documents released by the Justice Department on Friday confirm that sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein had active—and seemingly close—relatonships with Elon Musk and Steve Bannon.
One email shows Musk reaching out to Epstein in December of 2013, mentioning that he would be staying around the British Virgin Islands and St. Barts, asking “is there a good time to visit?”
“I will send heli for you,” Epstein replied.
A large number of texts between Bannon and Musk also appeared in the files.
“Enormous number of Steve Bannon texts in these new batches of Epstein Files,” Politico’s Kyle Cheney wrote on X. “They had an obvious familiarity/comfort, joking with each other, mocking Trump, while discussing financial arrangements, the Mueller probe, We Build the Wall, geopolitics re Qatar, UAE, Russia, China, actual contacts with foreign leaders, and making constant arrangements to meet, talk and film an Epstein documentary.”
“Did he fold on the wall,” Epstein asked in one of his texts to Bannon, likely referring to President Trump.
“Yes,” Bannon replied. “But reserves the right to call a national emergency.”
“Sounds like my suggestion,” Epstein said—with a smiley face emoji attached.
The new documents raise even more questions about Musk’s accusation last year that Trump is in the files, given that Musk appears in the files himself.
While Bannon and Epstein’s close friendship has been covered before, Musk’s connections are notable given his previous threats. Last June, before any files were released, Musk accused Trump of being mentioned by name in the Epstein files, claiming that the president’s alleged attachment to the predator was the real reason the files hadn’t been released in full. And in July, Musk simply posted, “Bannon is in the Epstein files.” Now it’s abundantly clear that he is too—and possibly had a much closer relationship with Epstein than previously known.
Musk has yet to comment on the newly released files.