Iran Says American Tech and Banking Companies Are Legitimate Targets
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has announced its newest targets.
Iran has declared that U.S. tech and banking companies are now legitimate targets.
An Iranian media outlet affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, Tasnim news agency, released a list of offices and infrastructure run by American companies, including Google, Microsoft, Palantir, IBM, Nvidia, and Oracle, and called them “Iran’s new targets,” Al Jazeera English reports.
“As the scope of the regional war expands to infrastructure war, the scope of Iran’s legitimate targets expands,” Tasnim said. The offices and infrastructure on the list are located in Persian Gulf countries and Israel.
On Wednesday, Iran’s state broadcaster said that “the enemy,” referring to the United States and Israel, had declared financial institutions as targets themselves due to an Israeli attack on a Tehran bank branch, which it called an “illegitimate and unusual act in war.”
A spokesperson for the Khatam Al Anbiya Headquarters, a group described as IRGC-owned by the United Nations, also said Wednesday that “the enemy left our hands open to targeting economic centres and banks belonging to the United States and the Zionist regime in the region.”
Iran has already attacked data centers in the Gulf, striking Amazon Web Services facilities in the UAE and Bahrain and causing outages for banking, payments, enterprise, and consumer services in the region. The move threatens to upend tech companies’ investments, as well as AI expansion in the Middle East.
OpenAI is building a 10-square-mile AI campus in the UAE called Stargate, which has involvement from Oracle, Nvidia, and Cisco. Microsoft is reportedly planning to invest $15 billion in the UAE in the next three years. But if Iran steps up its attacks on these companies’ Middle Eastern assets, all of this will be in limbo.
Many of these companies have also curried favor with the Trump administration, or have extensive U.S. government contracts. Oracle’s chairman and founder, Larry Ellison, as well as Palantir founder Peter Thiel, are both strong supporters of President Trump and may not be happy if their investments are literally blown up. Did anyone in the White House foresee the possibility of attacks on tech infrastructure? It appears not, providing more proof that there was little, if any, planning for this reckless war.