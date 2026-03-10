Trump’s Iran War Is Already Weakening Military Operations Elsewhere

An unnamed official told the Post that the moves were precautionary to defend against a possible sudden increase in Iranian retaliatory attacks, and not due to an immediate weapons shortage in the Middle East. But, this puts the U.S. at risk in the places now missing these air defense systems, which are considered the most advanced in the world.

“The more THAADs and Patriots you shoot, the more risk you assume in the Indo-Pacific and in Ukraine,” said Mark Cancian, who monitors American weapons inventories at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, to the Post.

Last year, during Israel’s 12-day war with Iran, the U.S. used about 25 percent of its THAAD interceptors as well as large amounts of ship-borne interceptors. A THAAD battery usually needs 95 soldiers, six truck-mounted launchers, 48 interceptors (eight for each launcher), one radar system and a fire-control and communications component. As of the middle of last year, there are only nine active THAAD batteries worldwide, and one of them costs anywhere from $1 billion to $1.8 billion.