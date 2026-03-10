Trump’s Iran War Is Already Weakening Military Operations Elsewhere
The U.S. military has a limited amount of resources.
Donald Trump’s war in Iran is weakening the U.S. military’s resources and weapons around the world.
The Washington Post reports that military assets are being rerouted to the Middle East, including from east Asia, where high-end weapons systems are typically kept to defend against possible action from China and North Korea. Parts of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system are now being moved from South Korea, and Patriot missile interceptors are also being moved from east Asia and other places to defend against Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.
An unnamed official told the Post that the moves were precautionary to defend against a possible sudden increase in Iranian retaliatory attacks, and not due to an immediate weapons shortage in the Middle East. But, this puts the U.S. at risk in the places now missing these air defense systems, which are considered the most advanced in the world.
“The more THAADs and Patriots you shoot, the more risk you assume in the Indo-Pacific and in Ukraine,” said Mark Cancian, who monitors American weapons inventories at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, to the Post.
Last year, during Israel’s 12-day war with Iran, the U.S. used about 25 percent of its THAAD interceptors as well as large amounts of ship-borne interceptors. A THAAD battery usually needs 95 soldiers, six truck-mounted launchers, 48 interceptors (eight for each launcher), one radar system and a fire-control and communications component. As of the middle of last year, there are only nine active THAAD batteries worldwide, and one of them costs anywhere from $1 billion to $1.8 billion.
General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned the president last month that a protracted war with Iran could deplete U.S. weapons stockpiles, especially considering other U.S. military actions in at least seven countries, as well as its support for Ukraine. If the U.S. runs low on these systems and needs to buy more, it will cost taxpayers billions of dollars, and put U.S. national security at risk. It’s abundantly clear that Trump didn’t factor this into his decision to go to war.