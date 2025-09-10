MAGA Senator Blows Up Kristi Noem’s Claims on Delaying Disaster Aid
Senator Ted Budd is threatening to revolt until the Department of Homeland Security steps things up.
One MAGA lawmaker has had enough of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s “stonewalling” requests for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Speaking with CNN’s Ted Barrett Tuesday, Republican Senator Ted Budd slammed Noem for slowing the disbursement of FEMA funding to North Carolina residents still suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.
Congress had appropriated an estimated $5.95 billion to North Carolina for Helene recovery in December 2024, through the American Relief Act of 2025.
“But now here we are, nine months later, we still haven’t seen the reimbursements,” Budd said. As of June, his state was still waiting on $4.2 billion, according to a report from the governor’s office.
Budd specifically pointed to a policy Noem instituted that required her to personally sign off on all DHS expenditures exceeding $100,000. “I know that in each county, every item almost is over $100,000,” Budd explained. “That’s every single thing that runs through a rather significant agency.”
Last week, local officials in western North Carolina also sounded the alarm on the funding “bottleneck” Noem had created.
Noem has been widely criticised for the pitifully delayed response to the deadly flooding in Texas earlier this summer, when her policy slowed the deployment of Urban Search and Rescue Squads and left emergency call centers empty. Noem dismissed the reporting as “fake news,” even as her disastrous disaster management led the head of FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue Branch to resign.
Budd said he intended to play ball. “We’ve let leadership know we’re going to place holds on all DHS nominees until we get an appropriate dialog and response on the outstanding invoices that have not been paid to western North Carolina from FEMA,” Budd said.
“Choke-holding this thing or stonewalling states that are hurt by hurricanes is not the way to get rid of waste fraud and abuse,” he said.
When asked whether he’d reached out to Noem to change her policy, Budd said he’d had “some difficulty” getting ahold of her. “And I can tell you that every other Cabinet secretary has been wonderful to work with and very easy to work with, and I look forward to that from Secretary Noem,” he said.
Budd’s threat may have already gotten the ball rolling.
Noem announced Tuesday that the Department of Homeland Security would disburse more than $12 million to support North Carolina’s recovery, as part of the $322 million promised by the Trump administration. In a statement, DHS lauded Budd and RNC Chairman Michael Whatley for “delivering swift, decisive action to restore our communities.”
In a post on X, Budd said he was “grateful” to President Donald Trump for “weighing in to fast-track” the funds. “I look forward to hearing from @Sec_Noem on how we can work together to ensure WNC projects quickly receive promised federal funds,” he wrote.
Now it’s a matter of whether state agencies actually see the funds allocated by DHS—or not. And it seems that North Carolina is still a long way from the billions it was promised.