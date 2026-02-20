McConnell Stalls Trump’s Election Overhaul Bill as Republicans Fume
Mitch McConnell is blocking the Save America Act, which would make it harder for millions of Americans to vote.
Senator Mitch McConnell appears to be stalling the voting bill backed by President Trump, and fellow Republicans are not happy.
McConnell, who leads the Senate Rules Committee, is refusing to schedule a vote on the legislation, thus preventing it from moving forward. The bill would create barriers for voting, requiring specific forms of ID in order for Americans to exercise their constitutional right.
In doing so, the retiring senator and former majority leader has drawn the ire of his colleagues. Representative Tim Burchett posted a video on X Friday saying McConnell’s actions are partially coming from a place of “meanness” because he doesn’t like Trump, and called his mental acuity into question.
“He’s blocking the SAVE Act, or is he? Is it him or a staff member, because as you know, he’s a lot like Joe Biden was in his last few days in office, or last years in office,” Burchett said. “His cognizant level is diminishing daily.”
Burchett went on a tangent about how much of Congress is run by staffers because certain aging members of Congress have diminishing mental capacity, citing the case of Representative Kay Granger, the former House Appropriations Committee chair who disappeared for months in 2024 and was later found to be living in an independent living facility.
Representative Anna Paulina Luna also attacked McConnell, claiming on X without evidence that “over 84% of Americans and 95% of Republicans want voter ID. Why do you completely disregard the will of the people who voted for you?”
McConnell’s stance has similarly drawn the attention of right-wing personalities on social media who have been calling out his mental acuity for days over the bill, which doesn’t have the 60 votes necessary to overcome a Senate filibuster. Representative Andy Barr, who is running to fill McConnell’s seat in November, wrote a letter to the senator last week asking for his help to pass the bill, to which McConnell hasn’t responded.
Last year, McConnell wrote in The Wall Street Journal that such a bill would give a future Democratic president and Congress the ability to “use more sweeping mandates to carry out a complete federal takeover of American elections.”
“The current administration has better ways to spend its time than laying the groundwork for a leftwing election takeover,” McConnell wrote.
Burchett’s attempt to call out McConnell age and fitness is not without merit, as the senior Kentucky senator has had health issues and noticeable mental lapses. But not only is Burchett ignoring the long-term implications of the bill, he is also selectively ignoring the very clear cognitive decline coming from the President of the United States.