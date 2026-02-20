McConnell Stalls Trump’s Election Overhaul Bill as Republicans Fume

In doing so, the retiring senator and former majority leader has drawn the ire of his colleagues. Representative Tim Burchett posted a video on X Friday saying McConnell’s actions are partially coming from a place of “meanness” because he doesn’t like Trump, and called his mental acuity into question.

“He’s blocking the SAVE Act, or is he? Is it him or a staff member, because as you know, he’s a lot like Joe Biden was in his last few days in office, or last years in office,” Burchett said. “His cognizant level is diminishing daily.”

What is happening with Mitch McConnell and why is he stopping the SAVE AMERICA ACT? pic.twitter.com/76R6DSCVFw — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) February 20, 2026

Burchett went on a tangent about how much of Congress is run by staffers because certain aging members of Congress have diminishing mental capacity, citing the case of Representative Kay Granger, the former House Appropriations Committee chair who disappeared for months in 2024 and was later found to be living in an independent living facility.