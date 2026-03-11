Kristi Noem Is Leaving a “Giant Sh*t Show” Behind at DHS
We may not know the full extent of it until there’s a major disaster in the U.S.
Whoever replaces Kristi Noem is going to have to deal with the mountain of paperwork she’s left behind, as multiple vendors await payments from the Department of Homeland Security, Axios reported Wednesday.
“There’s a mountain of backed-up contracts and invoices on her desk that the new guy will just have to deal with,” a source familiar with the situation at DHS told Axios.
The backlog on Noem’s desk predated the ongoing partial government shutdown, as the result of the outgoing secretary’s policy to personally approve all expenditures above $100,000. Those disruptions are now exacerbated by the shutdown.
Under Noem’s tenure, multiple contracts with immigration detention facilities across the country have lapsed, according to Axios. Camp East Montana, the country’s largest immigration detention facility, had a contract with DHS that expired at the end of February. A contract with a family detention center in Dilley, Texas—which holds dozens of immigrant children—expired at the beginning of March. New Jersey’s Delaney Hall is also operating without a contract, and many small county jails are similarly awaiting payments.
Noem has also delayed distribution of disaster relief funds through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
A source familiar with FEMA’s delays told Axios that DHS’s front office was a “giant shit-show.”
“The ramifications of her tenure are going to be felt for years and years and years and years,” the source said. “We’re not really going to know exactly how bad it is until we have a major hurricane that unfortunately impacts someplace in the United States.”
Another source familiar with the situation at DHS told Axios that even if Noem’s review policy was reversed and “everything goes back to the way it was … it’s going to take weeks, if not months, of constant work” to restore funding to DHS vendors.
DHS adviser Corey Lewandowski told Axios that the government shutdown limited certain spending, and he insisted that all possible funding had been distributed.