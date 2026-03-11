Skip Navigation
Marco Rubio Roasted for Wearing Clown Shoes Trump Bought Him

Donald Trump has bought everyone in his Cabinet the same pair of shoes—evidently without checking what size people wear.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Secretary of State Marco Rubio speak while surrounded by reporters
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Just one day after The Wall Street Journal discovered that Donald Trump was urging everyone in his presidential Cabinet to wear the same style of Florsheim shoes, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was caught red-footed in a pair of Florsheims about two sizes too big.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

The Oxfords cost $145 and became an obsession of Trump’s last year. The Journal reported that the president has personally ordered pairs for many of his advisers, including Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and Commerce Secretary (and noted Epstein affiliate) Howard Lutnick. Sometimes, the shoes come in boxes adorned with Trump’s signature.

“All the boys have them,” said a female White House official.

“It’s hysterical, because everybody’s afraid not to wear them,” another official remarked.

Vance recalled that he and Rubio were given Florsheims after the president told them they were wearing “shitty shoes” at an Oval Office meeting in December. Trump proceeded to pull out a catalog and asked the men for their shoe sizes, Vance said.

But the vice president must be misremembering, because the Florsheims Rubio was photographed wearing Tuesday were clearly too big for him. The Journal also reported that Trump likes to guess people’s shoe sizes in front of them, so maybe that’s what actually happened.

As a few internet commenters noted, this begs the question of why Rubio just didn’t exchange the pair for the correct size of Florsheims, so he could have a shoe that fits while still showing respect to Dear Leader.

Maybe Rubio didn’t think that far ahead, or maybe Trump made him put the shoes on in front of him in some insanely sad show of fealty. In any case, Little Marco should invest in some blister cream.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Democrats Score Stunning Victory in District Trump Won Easily in 2024

Republicans should consider this a major warning sign.

New Hampshire state Capitol (with a gold eagle on top)
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
New Hampshire state Capitol

Democrats pulled off a massive upset in a special election Tuesday for a New Hampshire state House seat, with Bobbi Boudman defeating Republican Dale Fincher 51 percent to 47 percent in Carroll County district 7—which Donald Trump won by 9 points in 2024.

This was Boudman’s third attempt to win the seat, with her losing the same election in 2024 by 13.6 points.

“Tuesdays are becoming a headache for state Republicans across the country as they suffer one stunning defeat after another,” Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee President Heather Williams said after the victory.

“Representative-elect Boudman ran a remarkable campaign focused on solutions to the problems that families in New Hampshire are facing, from the rising cost of electricity, utilities, and groceries to the health care crisis caused by Trump’s ‘Big Ugly Bill.’ This win is yet another warning sign to Republicans across the country, and a new reality is now sinking in: no Republican seat is safe,” DNC Chair Ken Martin said in a statement. “From now until November, Democrats are keeping our foot on the gas and organizing and competing everywhere, including to flip the New Hampshire House and take back power across the country.”

According to The Downballot, Democrats have now flipped a district in a special election for the 10th time since President Trump returned to office. If alarms weren’t already going off for the GOP ahead of this year’s midterms, they certainly are now.

Edith Olmsted/
/

MAGA Senators Tell People to Suck It Up Over Surging Gas Prices

Senator Roger Marshall said it was simply a “sacrifice” people would have to make.

Senator Roger Marshall speaks during a committee hearing
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall dismissed rising gas prices as a “sacrifice” Americans needed to make for their freedom.

During an interview Tuesday night, Marshall became extremely defensive when CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins pressed back on his claim that soaring gas prices were simply “a little bit of a hiccup.”

“If they’re lifting sanctions on Russia, clearly they’re worried it could last longer than a brief period, don’t you think?” Collins asked.

“I don’t, Kaitlan, I think you’re really reaching here. I think just as quickly as we took those sanctions away, we could put them back on,” Marshall said.

“You live in this little, little ivory tower here, I don’t think that you’re dealing with the real world that the President Trump has. We don’t know when the war is gonna be over. We don’t know when these sanctions should go back on. But I think the president on a day-to-day basis—”

“But how is that an ivory tower?” Collins pressed. “I’m asking you about gas prices that Americans are paying that are extremely high, and having wild swings, in part because of the war with Iran that the president started.”

“Again, freedom is not free. Americans are gonna have to make some sacrifices,” he said, insisting that the U.S. was “operating from a point of strength.”

But Americans aren’t feeling that strength at the gas pump. While Marshall ranted about ivory towers, Americans were paying the highest gas prices since 2024 at about $3.54 per gallon, a 21 percent increase from just a month earlier.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced last week that the U.S. would issue 30-day waivers to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil that was “already stranded at sea,” promising doing so would “not provide significant financial benefit” to the Kremlin. Experts have pushed back on that claim.

And it doesn’t appear that prices will change anytime soon. “Unfortunately, prices are going to be up for awhile,” Senator Rick Scott warned Wednesday.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

ICE Forced to Return Two U.S. Citizen Kids It Deported in Error

A federal judge has ordered the federal government to return the twin sisters.

an ICE agent's badge and gun hanging off his belt
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported two 12-year-old American twin sisters to Guatemala, even after their mother—who was also deported—requested for them to stay in Florida with their grandmother. Now ICE has been ordered to bring them home.

Marly Carolina Morataya Zepeda was ordered to appear at an Orlando, Florida, ICE facility on March 9 with her “children and documents” to complete her deportation process. Her mother, Sonia Garcia Valles, waited outside the courthouse with the twins until an ICE officer told her to bring the twins into the detention center, where they were taken into custody.

The court filed a temporary restraining order against the twins’ deportation, only to learn hours later that they were already on a plane to Guatemala, even though their mother filled out the proper paperwork to have her children, who were born in Orlando, stay in the U.S.

The traumatic error is being remedied.

“Respondents are DIRECTED to coordinate with Petitioners and their counsel to facilitate, including by covering all associated costs, the IMMEDIATE AND SAFE RETURN of minor Petitioners A.E.T.M. and A.E.T.M. to the United States, specifically to the custody of their grandmother, Sonia Garcia Valles, in Orlando, Florida via the Orlando International Airport,” the court order read.

This massive mistake has become all too common during the Trump administration, even as it claims time and time again that it does not deport American citizens, much less middle schoolers.

“The Trump mass deportation push has led to ICE screwing up at levels we’ve never seen before,” American Immigration Council senior fellow Aaron Reichlin-Melnick wrote on Wednesday. “These kinds of errors have always happened on occasion in the past, but now they’re happening daily/weekly as basic accountability measures have been pushed aside in the rush to deport.”

Finn Hartnett/
/

Trump Adviser Flails Trying to Defend Threat of Iran Nuclear Program

Steve Witkoff can’t square Donald Trump’s claim he “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear facilities last summer.

Steve Witkoff stands with his hands folded in front of his stomach
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff is back showing just how clueless the Trump administration is when it comes to warmaking.

Asked Tuesday night by Fox News’s Sean Hannity to explain America’s negotiations with Iran last summer, Witkoff said the Iranians “opened up by telling us they had the unalienable right to enrich. To which we responded … that we had the unalienable right to stop them from enriching.”

Witkoff portrayed the Iranians as stubborn, alleging the country’s officials gloated about their enriched uranium. “It was a clear threat,” he said. “They were boasting about having it.”

Witkoff then added: “They said to us—and this was some challenge—‘You’re not going to get from us diplomatically what you could not achieve militarily.’ Now, yes, we had destroyed their three main enrichment and conversion centers … that was clear. They, of course, didn’t want to admit it.”

Setting aside the insinuation that Iranian officials were literally taunting the U.S. into going to war with them, Witkoff is somehow arguing that the Trump administration destroyed Iran’s uranium enrichment capabilities with its June strikes but also that Iran was still actively enriching uranium, and bragging about its enrichment, after these facilities were destroyed.

Witkoff has a track record of being concerningly obtuse on Iran. Previously, experts questioned whether Iran’s nuclear reactors could even produce the type of uranium he claimed they could.

More recently, Witkoff was asked by CNBC’s Sarah Eisen how he thought the war in Iran would end. His response? “I don’t know, Sarah.”

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Iran Says U.S. Tech and Banking Companies Are Legitimate Targets

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has announced its newest targets.

People walk past a Microsoft stand, many dressed in tradditional attire.
Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto/Getty Images
A Microsoft stand at the Web Summit in Doha, Qatar, on February 25, 2025

Iran has declared that U.S. tech and banking companies are now legitimate targets.

An Iranian media outlet affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, Tasnim news agency, released a list of offices and infrastructure run by American companies, including Google, Microsoft, Palantir, IBM, Nvidia, and Oracle, and called them “Iran’s new targets,” Al Jazeera English reports.

“As the scope of the regional war expands to infrastructure war, the scope of Iran’s legitimate targets expands,” Tasnim said. The offices and infrastructure on the list are located in Persian Gulf countries and Israel.

On Wednesday, Iran’s state broadcaster said that “the enemy,” referring to the United States and Israel, had declared financial institutions as targets themselves due to an Israeli attack on a Tehran bank branch, which it called an “illegitimate and unusual act in war.”

A spokesperson for the Khatam Al Anbiya Headquarters, a group described as IRGC-owned by the United Nations, also said Wednesday that “the enemy left our hands open to targeting economic centres and banks belonging to the United States and the Zionist regime in the region.”

Iran has already attacked data centers in the Gulf, striking Amazon Web Services facilities in the UAE and Bahrain and causing outages for banking, payments, enterprise, and consumer services in the region. The move threatens to upend tech companies’ investments, as well as AI expansion in the Middle East.

OpenAI is building a 10-square-mile AI campus in the UAE called Stargate, which has involvement from Oracle, Nvidia, and Cisco. Microsoft is reportedly planning to invest $15 billion in the UAE in the next three years. But if Iran steps up its attacks on these companies’ Middle Eastern assets, all of this will be in limbo.

Many of these companies have also curried favor with the Trump administration, or have extensive U.S. government contracts. Oracle’s chairman and founder, Larry Ellison, as well as Palantir founder Peter Thiel, are both strong supporters of President Trump and may not be happy if their investments are literally blown up. Did anyone in the White House foresee the possibility of attacks on tech infrastructure? It appears not, providing more proof that there was little, if any, planning for this reckless war.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Kristi Noem Is Leaving a “Giant Sh*t Show” Behind at DHS

We may not know the full extent of it until there’s a major disaster in the U.S.

Outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a House committee hearing
Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Whoever replaces Kristi Noem is going to have to deal with the mountain of paperwork she’s left behind, as multiple vendors await payments from the Department of Homeland Security, Axios reported Wednesday.

“There’s a mountain of backed-up contracts and invoices on her desk that the new guy will just have to deal with,” a source familiar with the situation at DHS told Axios.

The backlog on Noem’s desk predated the ongoing partial government shutdown, as the result of the outgoing secretary’s policy to personally approve all expenditures above $100,000. Those disruptions are now exacerbated by the shutdown.

Under Noem’s tenure, multiple contracts with immigration detention facilities across the country have lapsed, according to Axios. Camp East Montana, the country’s largest immigration detention facility, had a contract with DHS that expired at the end of February. A contract with a family detention center in Dilley, Texas—which holds dozens of immigrant children—expired at the beginning of March. New Jersey’s Delaney Hall is also operating without a contract, and many small county jails are similarly awaiting payments.

Noem has also delayed distribution of disaster relief funds through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

A source familiar with FEMA’s delays told Axios that DHS’s front office was a “giant shit-show.”

“The ramifications of her tenure are going to be felt for years and years and years and years,” the source said. “We’re not really going to know exactly how bad it is until we have a major hurricane that unfortunately impacts someplace in the United States.”

Another source familiar with the situation at DHS told Axios that even if Noem’s review policy was reversed and “everything goes back to the way it was … it’s going to take weeks, if not months, of constant work” to restore funding to DHS vendors.

DHS adviser Corey Lewandowski told Axios that the government shutdown limited certain spending, and he insisted that all possible funding had been distributed.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

DHS Tries to Seize Massive Government Database With Americans’ Info

The Department of Homeland Security wants access to a database that contains sensitive information on children and domestic violence victims.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security logo
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security wants access to the Federal Parent Locator Service, which is considered to be the government’s largest, most detailed database, ProPublica reports.

The database, which Bethanne Barnes of the Administration for Children and Families called “the most powerful people-finder system that the U.S. government has,” exists so that the government can locate parents who owe child support if they move states or change their employment status. It holds the name, Social Security number, address, and pay of every single employed person in the country.

The Locator Service also holds the names of every single child involved in a child support case, along with their gender, birth date, Social Security number, and family members. It also notes if they or their mother have experienced domestic violence—something that potential abusers within law enforcement would be able to see if given access to the database.

Child support workers at the state level have expressed concern that employers will no longer report new hire information to them out of fear of DHS retribution, which in turn will bog down the child support system and hurt children and their parents in the process.

“And if we’re not learning from employers when a parent who owes child support gets a new job, who loses in that situation?” said Kate Cooper Richardson, Oregon’s former child support program lead. “The one in five U.S. children who rely on consistent and regular child support.”

It’s up to the Department of Health and Human Services to approve this access request. It has yet to comment.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Pam Bondi Flees to U.S. Military Base After Reported Spike in Threats

The attorney general has left her apartment and moved into U.S. military housing.

Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies in Congress
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Attorney General Pam Bondi has left her apartment in Washington, D.C., and moved to a military base in the area after reportedly facing threats from drug cartels and critics of her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

The New York Times, citing unnamed sources, reports that the move took place within the last month and that federal law enforcement saw an uptick in criticism and threats against Bondi. These threats increased after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was abducted in January. Bondi joins other Trump administration officials who have moved to military housing, including Stephen Miller, Marco Rubio, Kristi Noem, Pete Hegseth, Army Secretary Daniel P. Driscoll, and Navy Secretary John Phelan.

The Trump administration has not disclosed whether any of these officials are paying for their new accommodations, although a spokesperson for Noem, the outgoing Homeland Security secretary, told the Times last year that she was paying “fair-market rent.”

Many of these officials were targeted by protesters upset with the Trump administration’s policies. At his previous residence in Arlington, Virginia, Miller was met with organized protests from a group called Arlington Neighbors United, which put up posters with his address alleging he’d committed “crimes against humanity” and wrote chalk messages on the sidewalk in front of his house saying that “Miller is preying on families.”

These moves to military bases are a hefty cost to taxpayers. Hegseth’s home on “Generals’ Row” at Fort McNair reportedly needed more than $137,000 in renovations before he could move in. Plus, military resources have to be expended to keep political appointees protected on the bases, while taking away homes from service members. If these Trump officials have angered the public enough that they can’t live among them, perhaps they should reexamine whether the administration’s policies are actually welcomed by the people they are supposed to be serving.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Insists Strait of Hormuz Is Safe as Iran Begins Laying Mines

Donald Trump’s claim comes months after the U.S. decommissioned its primary mine-hunting ships in the region.

Donald Trump holds his hand above his eyes and turns and looks to his right
Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Iran was laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz while Donald Trump declared he was thinking of taking it over.

At least two people familiar with U.S. intelligence told CNN Tuesday that Iran began laying mines in recent days, but noted that the operation is still in an early phase. They estimated that Iran has so far only laid a few dozen mines and still retains upward of 80 percent to 90 percent of its mine layers, allowing for potentially hundreds of more mine placements within the bottleneck waterway, reported CNN.

The news broke hours after Trump told CBS News that he felt the war was “very complete” and was “thinking about taking [the Strait of Hormuz] over” as a result.

The president’s tune changed very quickly after reports on Iran’s mine operation began to circulate.

“If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before. If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction!”

Minutes later, Trump issued another statement declaring that U.S. forces had “hit and completely destroyed” 10 inactive mine-laying boats in the area.

Situated between Iran and the United Arab Emirates, the Strait of Hormuz is the single most important energy transit point in the world, funneling approximately one-fifth of all crude oil shipments. Tehran has long threatened to close off the strait if Iran were under attack, effectively sealing the only sea passage from the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman to the rest of the open ocean.

The U.S. could be caught in a difficult position if Iran chooses to escalate its mine-laying operation. In January, the Navy decommissioned four Avengers-class mine countermeasures ships that were stationed in the Persian Gulf, reported The War Zone at the time. Despite plans to scrap the boats, the vessels were transported to Philadelphia via a heavy-lift vessel. It was not clear why they were not retained and broken down in the region.

The Navy has deferred the responsibility of mine hunting to a trio of Independence-class littoral combat ships, or LCSs, commonly referred to as “little crappy ships.” Three littoral combat ships, the USS Santa Barbara, the USS Canberra, and the USS Tulsa, are operating near the strait.

The LCSs were constructed for coastal support and combat, but proved neither dependable enough nor strong enough for that mission, lacking adequate firepower. They were also slated for retirement before the war began, Task and Purpose reported in February.

It remains to be seen if the LCSs are capable of countering Iran’s mine operation. The two ship classes are constructed entirely differently: The newer ones feature a metal hull, while the older ships were built with fiberglass-coated wooden hulls to reduce vulnerability. And two of the three LCSs were fitted with operational mine countermeasure packages just last year “after more than a decade of fits, starts, and failed systems,” reported USNI News.

