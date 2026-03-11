Marco Rubio Roasted for Wearing Clown Shoes Trump Bought Him
Donald Trump has bought everyone in his Cabinet the same pair of shoes—evidently without checking what size people wear.
Just one day after The Wall Street Journal discovered that Donald Trump was urging everyone in his presidential Cabinet to wear the same style of Florsheim shoes, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was caught red-footed in a pair of Florsheims about two sizes too big.
The Oxfords cost $145 and became an obsession of Trump’s last year. The Journal reported that the president has personally ordered pairs for many of his advisers, including Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and Commerce Secretary (and noted Epstein affiliate) Howard Lutnick. Sometimes, the shoes come in boxes adorned with Trump’s signature.
“All the boys have them,” said a female White House official.
“It’s hysterical, because everybody’s afraid not to wear them,” another official remarked.
Vance recalled that he and Rubio were given Florsheims after the president told them they were wearing “shitty shoes” at an Oval Office meeting in December. Trump proceeded to pull out a catalog and asked the men for their shoe sizes, Vance said.
But the vice president must be misremembering, because the Florsheims Rubio was photographed wearing Tuesday were clearly too big for him. The Journal also reported that Trump likes to guess people’s shoe sizes in front of them, so maybe that’s what actually happened.
As a few internet commenters noted, this begs the question of why Rubio just didn’t exchange the pair for the correct size of Florsheims, so he could have a shoe that fits while still showing respect to Dear Leader.
Maybe Rubio didn’t think that far ahead, or maybe Trump made him put the shoes on in front of him in some insanely sad show of fealty. In any case, Little Marco should invest in some blister cream.