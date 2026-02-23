Howard Lutnick Exposed for Even More Lies About His Epstein Ties
The commerce secretary said he cut off contact in 2005. Emails in the Epstein files show otherwise.
Newly reported components of the Epstein files reveal that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was much more involved with Jeffrey Epstein than he had previously let on.
Last year, in an interview on the New York Post’s Pod Force One podcast, Lutnick claimed he cut off all contact with “that disgusting person” after he and his wife were invited to tour Epstein’s Upper East Side townhouse in 2005. Epstein was, at the time, the Lutnicks’ Manhattan neighbor.
But previously unreported elements of the Epstein files reveal that the two men shared mutual involvement in a business venture until at least 2018, the year before Epstein was found dead in his jail cell.
That business was AdFin Solutions Inc., a since-shuttered digital ad technology company that both Epstein and Lutnick invested with in 2012, days after Lutnick visited the pedophile’s island with his family in tow.
Lutnick signed the contract via an LLC held by Cantor Fitzgerald, where Lutnick was employed as the chief executive officer, according to a British whistleblower and former affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald who spoke with Mother Jones.
Since the files became public, the MAGA strategist has attempted to distance himself from Epstein, and by extension AdFin.
A Department of Commerce spokesperson told CBS News that Lutnick “had limited interactions with Mr. Epstein.” A source close to the secretary claimed that Cantor was a “minority investor” in AdFin and that Lutnick did “not have any knowledge of who the other investors were” at “the time of doing the deal.”
But that is incredibly unlikely. Lutnick would ultimately become a significant figure for AdFin, a detail that has raised doubts about his supposed ignorance about the company’s long-term investors.
An email dated May 28, 2018, further solidifies that Lutnick was well aware that Epstein had remained involved with the venture. The message, between Epstein and a recipient referred to as “HWL” (Lutnick’s middle name is “William”), discusses potential revenue growth for the blustering company.
Epstein asked HWL, “What do you think the prospects for adfin are?”
HWL’s reply, marked as “the sole property of Cantor Fitzgerald LP and its affiliates,” suggested that the company could be “producing revenue finally.”
“This is their year,” HWL wrote to Epstein. “Next 12 months they need to become economically self-sufficient.”
The exchange also includes affable conversation about Epstein’s apparent knowledge of Lutnick’s properties, and his desire to purchase a “guest house” following Lutnick’s last real estate acquisition.
Despite the mounting evidence, Lutnick vehemently denied his widely reported connections to Epstein during a congressional hearing earlier this month.